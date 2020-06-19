Advertisement
All the times Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared their goofy photos and made fans go LOL

All the times Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared their goofy photos and made fans go LOL

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. As they continue to give relationship goals and make fans laugh with their cute antics, take a look at the couple's goofy pictures.
2896 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's goofy photos

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's goofy photos

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. The couple never fails to give relationship goals. Both Virat and Anushka are very active on social media. The couple has been keeping their fans updated about their quarantine days. From posting hilarious videos to sharing goofy pictures, Virushka's social media posts have been entertaining. The duo's quarantine moments prove they are having fun and how! In one video shared by the actress, Anushka turned into a crazy spectator for hubby Virat Kohli. The hilarious video of the duo went viral on social media. That's not all! Anushka also shared a video of cutting Virat Kohli's hair and giving him a haircut amidst the lockdown. If that's not enough, while Kohli was in the middle of a live chat with former England batsman Keven Pietersen, Anushka left a comment saying, "Chalo Chalo dinner time." The same created a huge buzz on social media. The couple also gave an insight into the family playing games and keeping themselves busy during the lockdown. Virushka is one relatable couple and you know it! As they continue to give relationship goals and make fans laugh with their cute antics, take a look at the couple's goofy pictures.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    All smiles

    All smiles

    Virat Kohli shared this pic and wrote, "Our smiles maybe fake but we are not. #StayHome #stayhealthy #staysafe."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    How adorable!

    How adorable!

    Virat Kohli's expression in this pic steals all the attention.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Beach babies

    Beach babies

    This goofy pic is all about love. He captioned this snap with a heart emoji.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Style on point

    Style on point

    This pic will definitely leave you in splits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Another one...!

    Another one...!

    What do you have to say about Kohli's expression in this pic?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    The couple is made for each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

