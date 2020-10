1 / 8

Anushka Sharma's stylish looks

Anushka Sharma is one of the popular and successful stars in Bollywood. The actress who is known to challenge the actor within herself has given many remarkable performances. The actress is expecting her first child with Virat Kohli. The news of her pregnancy took the internet by storm. Post announcing her pregnancy, Anushka shared many photos in which she is seen flaunting her pregnancy glow and baby bump. Talking about her fashion, Anushka's maternity style is undeniably on point. Anushka has always been at the top when it comes to fashion. Her style is all about comfort. She knows how to dress in a casual yet stylish way and make a style statement. From red carpet, weddings, to airport, Anushka's style is always up to the mark. Given her amazing outlook on fashion, many look up to her as well. The way she dresses gives perfect style ideas. Be it rocking a denim-on-denim look or showing how to stun in a sequin dress, she knows how to do it. Many times she has been spotted wearing ripped jeans. She knows how to style them perfectly and stand out from others. In case you are looking for any ideas on how to style your ripped jeans, take lessons from the actress' these stunning looks.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Manav Manglani