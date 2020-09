1 / 6

Virushka's desi looks are always on point

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved couples in the industry. The couple often create buzz due to their social media posts and more. Just a few days ago, Virat and Anushka, also known as Virushka took the internet by storm by announcing that they are expecting a child. The "IT" couple shared a beautiful picture on Instagram wherein Anushka can be seen flaunting her baby bump and captioned it saying, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." Since making the pregnancy announcement, Anushka and Virat have been stealing hearts with their cute PDA moments. Going by the posts, one can say that Anushka's maternity style is on point. If you've been following the actress, then you might know that comfort has been a key in her style books. She is known for her easy-going style. Be it rocking a casual avatar or pulling off a traditional look like no other, Anushka knows how to dress and impress. Talking about Virat Kohli, he is one of the stylish celebrities. Just like Anushka Sharma, comfort comes first for the cricketer. Anushka and Virat have turned heads together with their ravishing appearances several times. Be it red carpet or weddings, Virushka's style game is always up to the mark. When it comes to desi looks, Virushka knows how to set a trend. Speaking of that, take a look at a few stylish looks of the couple in desi outfits.

Photo Credit : Virat Kohli Instagram