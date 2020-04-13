Share your Lockdown Story
Home
/
Photos
/
Anushka Sharma
/
Anushka Sharma: 8 Times the actress raised the bar of style higher with white outfits; Check Out Photos

Anushka Sharma: 8 Times the actress raised the bar of style higher with white outfits; Check Out Photos

Check out how Anushka Sharma made the colour white the perfect colour to carry for her red carpet and her off duty looks.
2751 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    8 Times Anushka Sharma slayed her style statements in white

    8 Times Anushka Sharma slayed her style statements in white

    Anushka Sharma is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses in the country. Despite coming from a humble background, the actress is now a producer and an entrepreneur thanks to her hard work in all these years. She once made a statement that " I’d rather shut myself in a room for six months than act in a bad movie." One of the most loved couples in the country, Anushka and Virat Kohli often brighten our feed with their romantic pics even now in this quarantine period. They have also been doing their bit for the country by sharing posts time and again and urging people to stay indoors and help the government. Anushka was voted one of the most stylish celebrities of 2019 by Vogue. Thanks to her easy yet trendy style, she is known as the queen of minimalistic style. The actress had previously shared that "For me, it's good to know about fashion trends but at the same, you can't wear something that doesn't look good on you. I like to dress well. I enjoy wearing good clothes but I am not a slave of fashion. I think it is important to use fashion and style as an extension of your personality." She has made quite a number of iconic style statements over the past few years and today we have these white outfits she pulled off really well. Have a look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Anushka in a lace dress

    Anushka in a lace dress

    Creating a trend of lace with white in this beautiful thigh-high slit gown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Acing the white on white game

    Acing the white on white game

    Anushka in a white on white easy look for the airport with a white tee and 3/4th pants.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 9
    Anushka in a white embroidered anarkali

    Anushka in a white embroidered anarkali

    The actress had a similar outfit to none other than late Sridevi for an event.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    Indowestern kurta in white

    Indowestern kurta in white

    The actress makes white an easy colour to carry this summer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Another all white look

    Another all white look

    The actress looks stunning as ever in this uber cool tracksuit.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 9
    Diva in Gucci

    Diva in Gucci

    Adding the glam quotient in white yet again with an iconic Gucci sweatshirt.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Anushka Sharma in a breezy number for summer

    Anushka Sharma in a breezy number for summer

    Anushka Sharma's breezy dress perfect for summer dates.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 9
    Adding more bling to this sequin number

    Adding more bling to this sequin number

    Adding more beauty with her glamourous self in this sequin dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain: From dancing together to flirting, 6 times the couple broke the internet with PDA
Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain: From dancing together to flirting, 6 times the couple broke the internet with PDA
Aryan Khan: Voiceover in The Lion King to his take on being actor, 8 times Shah Rukh Khan\'s son made headlines
Aryan Khan: Voiceover in The Lion King to his take on being actor, 8 times Shah Rukh Khan's son made headlines
PHOTOS: 5 Times Hansika Motwani donned a pantsuit and gave out boss lady vibes
PHOTOS: 5 Times Hansika Motwani donned a pantsuit and gave out boss lady vibes
Nora Fatehi\'s 6 floral outfits that are perfect for this summer; See PHOTOS
Nora Fatehi's 6 floral outfits that are perfect for this summer; See PHOTOS
Salman Khan: Here are 8 pictures from the superstar\'s Panvel farmhouse; Check it out
Salman Khan: Here are 8 pictures from the superstar's Panvel farmhouse; Check it out
Samantha Akkineni: 6 Times the actress looked like a bombshell in red outfits
Samantha Akkineni: 6 Times the actress looked like a bombshell in red outfits

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement