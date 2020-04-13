Anushka Sharma: 8 Times the actress raised the bar of style higher with white outfits; Check Out Photos

1 / 9

8 Times Anushka Sharma slayed her style statements in white

Anushka Sharma is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses in the country. Despite coming from a humble background, the actress is now a producer and an entrepreneur thanks to her hard work in all these years. She once made a statement that " I’d rather shut myself in a room for six months than act in a bad movie." One of the most loved couples in the country, Anushka and Virat Kohli often brighten our feed with their romantic pics even now in this quarantine period. They have also been doing their bit for the country by sharing posts time and again and urging people to stay indoors and help the government. Anushka was voted one of the most stylish celebrities of 2019 by Vogue. Thanks to her easy yet trendy style, she is known as the queen of minimalistic style. The actress had previously shared that "For me, it's good to know about fashion trends but at the same, you can't wear something that doesn't look good on you. I like to dress well. I enjoy wearing good clothes but I am not a slave of fashion. I think it is important to use fashion and style as an extension of your personality." She has made quite a number of iconic style statements over the past few years and today we have these white outfits she pulled off really well. Have a look

Photo Credit : Instagram