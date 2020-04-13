/
/
/
Anushka Sharma: 8 Times the actress raised the bar of style higher with white outfits; Check Out Photos
Anushka Sharma: 8 Times the actress raised the bar of style higher with white outfits; Check Out Photos
Check out how Anushka Sharma made the colour white the perfect colour to carry for her red carpet and her off duty looks.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2751 reads
Mumbai
Published: April 13, 2020 01:28 pm
-
1 / 9
-
2 / 9
-
3 / 9
-
4 / 9
-
5 / 9
-
6 / 9
-
7 / 9
-
8 / 9
-
9 / 9
Add new comment