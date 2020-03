1 / 6

Anushka Sharma in all black avatar

Anushka Sharma is the queen of minimalistic fashion in Bollywood. Anushka Sharma makes rare public appearances. But when she does, the actress makes sure all eyes are on her. The actress had uploaded a photo in a white sequin dress and she also stole the show at an awards function where she was seen wearing a blue sequin dress. The star wife of Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli is known for her easy fashion statements. The actress recently made an all-black statement as she was seen sporting a black knee-length dress, she let her hair down naturally and was seen accessorising her look with a crossbody bag and finished her look with a pair of black sliders. Have a look.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani