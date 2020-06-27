Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh: From admiring to teasing each other; Take a look at the stars' friendship

1 / 8

Check out these things which give us a hint of the actors friendship

Anushka Sharma turned heads at a beauty awards ceremony last year when she opted for a daredevil look. The actress donned a check jumpsuit paired with a matching blazer that gave the impression of a pinstriped suit but was actually a jumpsuit. The Bulbbul producer paired it with high-heel glossy boots from Christian Louboutin and a gold ear cuff as an accessory. Talking about her look while arriving at the event the actress shared"How she is dressed in Gucci". As Anushka shared several pictures of herself on Instagram, her co-star Ranveer commented on one of them, “Love it." and this comment garnered a lot of attention. Actors Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma have acted in three movies together in the past and fans have loved their pairing on the screen every single time. Ranveer Singh in fact made his debut in 2010 with 'Band Baaja Baaraat,' opposite Anushka Sharma. The film, which was a success, was Maneesh Sharma's directorial debut too and it was produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. They played the role of two enthusiastic wedding planners in the movie who fell in love and this marked Ranveer's first good performance and a stepping stone into his career as a leading actor. Despite the immense popularity and success, both these actors have experienced thanks to their hard work and dedication, they still cherish the bond they share as good friends. Today we have these instances when the two co-stars gave their fans a sneak peek into the friendly bond they share.

Photo Credit : Youtube