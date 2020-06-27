Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Anushka Sharma
/
Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh: From admiring to teasing each other; Take a look at the stars' friendship

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh: From admiring to teasing each other; Take a look at the stars' friendship

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh's friendship throughout the years revealed with their fun comments and appreciation for each other. Find out more.
2751 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Check out these things which give us a hint of the actors friendship

    Check out these things which give us a hint of the actors friendship

    Anushka Sharma turned heads at a beauty awards ceremony last year when she opted for a daredevil look. The actress donned a check jumpsuit paired with a matching blazer that gave the impression of a pinstriped suit but was actually a jumpsuit. The Bulbbul producer paired it with high-heel glossy boots from Christian Louboutin and a gold ear cuff as an accessory. Talking about her look while arriving at the event the actress shared"How she is dressed in Gucci". As Anushka shared several pictures of herself on Instagram, her co-star Ranveer commented on one of them, “Love it." and this comment garnered a lot of attention. Actors Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma have acted in three movies together in the past and fans have loved their pairing on the screen every single time. Ranveer Singh in fact made his debut in 2010 with 'Band Baaja Baaraat,' opposite Anushka Sharma. The film, which was a success, was Maneesh Sharma's directorial debut too and it was produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. They played the role of two enthusiastic wedding planners in the movie who fell in love and this marked Ranveer's first good performance and a stepping stone into his career as a leading actor. Despite the immense popularity and success, both these actors have experienced thanks to their hard work and dedication, they still cherish the bond they share as good friends. Today we have these instances when the two co-stars gave their fans a sneak peek into the friendly bond they share.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 2 / 8
    When Ranveer shared how he felt when Anushka attended his wedding

    When Ranveer shared how he felt when Anushka attended his wedding

    Baba shared "It was very warm. It was really lovely. But for me, it was very significant and very special that Anushka came."

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    Praising her as a person

    Praising her as a person

    "She is one of the purest and honest people I have ever met. It's a big thing to say therefore it may sound to the reader like an exaggeration. Honestly, I've met few people who have nothing but purity in their heart and soul. " shared Ranveer in an interview back in 2013 "

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 8
    Fun banter with the best

    Fun banter with the best

    While receiving an award on stage, Ranveer was asked what success means to him. Ranveer took the mic asked Anushka who was also present in the event“Let us ask the very beautiful and talented Anushka Sharma what does success means to you?” She replied, “Ranveer you’re not the host!” He immediately ran back to the stage while apologizing immediately and the audience of the award show couldn't stop their laughter.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Mutual admiration for each other

    Mutual admiration for each other

    "I hope that in the next two or three years Anushka becomes the number one actress and then I will tell everyone that I am Anushka Sharma's special friend." shared Ranveer in an interview bak in 2011 to which Anushka replies with an 'awww' and the 'Gully Boy' star also goes on to add that he is very proud of her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Anushka Sharma calls him charming

    Anushka Sharma calls him charming

    Whereas for Anushka, when quizzed about who she finds the most charming actor in Bollywood. The 'PK ' actress says, "So many women are singing his praises because he's so charming. So, Ranveer." Anushka and Ranveer then goof around and say this is our 'mututal admiration society'.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 8
    Ranveer praises her for her role as a producer

    Ranveer praises her for her role as a producer

    Ranveer Singh congratulated the stellar team of Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok and called it 'Straight Up Scorcher'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    When Anushka Sharma lip synced Ranveer's dialouge

    When Anushka Sharma lip synced Ranveer's dialouge

    Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma's old video from 2015 show the actress twirling Ranveer’s moustache as she lip-syncs his famous dialogue ‘Bajirao ne Mastani se mohabbat ki hai, aiyashi nahin’, leaving Ranveer in splits.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement