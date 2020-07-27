Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh's THROWBACK photos will make you wish they reunite for a film

1 / 8

Check out Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh's THROWBACK photos

Anushka Sharma has truly defined the meaning of versatility and elegance in this industry. With a stellar debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi as Taani to her glam roles like Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Band Baaja Baarat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, fantastic performances in NH 10, Sultan, Phillauri and Sui Dhaaga, the actress has made her place and carved a niche for herself. Be it a glam role or going de-glam, she has portrayed her fine acting chops and how! The actress donned the producer's hat a few years back and owns a production house with her brother. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is the heartthrob of millions! He floors the audience with his versatility and charm. The most spectacular factor about him that stands out is his quirky sense of style. The actor inspires a lot of fans to dress the way they like and make a trendy statement! Ranveer Singh is extremely popular for his brimming energy and quirky sense of style which has inspired many to experiment with their looks. The actor not only experiments with his outfits but also pulls it off with supreme ease and confidence. His sartorial fashion choices often hit headlines. Having said that, the couple has worked together in over three films and have hit headlines everytime with their superb chemistry. From Band Baaja Baarat, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl to Dil Dhadakne Do, their endearing chemistry is the favourite of many! Despite the immense popularity and success, both these actors have experienced due to their hard work and dedication, they still cherish the bond they share as good friends. While receiving an award on stage, Ranveer was asked what success means to him. Ranveer took the mic asked Anushka who was also present in the event“ Let us ask the very beautiful and talented Anushka Sharma what does success means to you?” She replied, “Ranveer you’re not the host!” He immediately ran back to the stage while apologizing immediately and the audience of the award show couldn't stop their laughter. While going through a few throwback archives, we stumbled upon the duo's throwback photos from Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl's Dubai International Film Festival screening. Here are the throwback pictures of Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh as they walked the red carpet at the premiere of Ladies v/s Ricky Bahl at the Dubai International Film Festival.

Photo Credit : Getty Images