Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli: Donation to PM cares fund to secret wedding, 5 times the couple made headlines
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the power couples in B-Town. They have together decided to contribute an undisclosed amount to the PM Cares fund. On that note, find out other times the couple made headlines.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
4416 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 30, 2020 06:53 pm
Times when Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made headlines
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are undoubtedly one of the most popular and loved couples in the industry. They met in 2013 on the sets of a TVC shoot, became good friends and the rest is history. The couple dated for almost four years before they tied the knot in a dreamy private affair in Italy. Virat and Anushka made the most gorgeous bride and groom ever as they were dressed in intricate and beautiful outfits by Sabyasachi. Also lovingly known as Virushka, they are often seen together at events, parties, receptions or at the airport as they fly in and out of the country and they are adorable. The couple is really active on social media and from clicking each other's candid pictures to posting some really endearing selfies, they are the epitome of couple goals. The couple is currently making headlines for their noble of cause as they have reportedly donated an undisclosed amount to the PM cares fund in the situation of this crises. Speaking of that, check out five times they made headlines.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Donation to PM cares fund
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to social media to announce that they are pledging to support the PM CARES & Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund for Coronavirus. Virat wrote, “Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps to ease the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona.”
Photo Credit : Instagram
Virat's special gift to Anushka
Virat Kohli dedicated his Mumbai T20I win to Anushka Sharma on 2nd wedding anniversary. Virat Kohli said it felt special to have hit a series-sealing 70 against West Indies on the occasion of his 2nd wedding anniversary with Anushka Sharma.
Photo Credit : Instagram
The dream wedding
Virat and Anushka got married in Italy amid the presence of their close friends and family in 2017. As soon as the news was announced, it made headlines and people couldn't get over the beautiful pictures and videos of the ceremony.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Giving it back to the naysayers
In 2015, Anushka was badly blamed for Virat’s poor performance. However, Virat defended her well on social media and was quite angry with everyone. Later, Virat proved himself with his outstanding performances.
Photo Credit : Instagram
A picture with Team India
A couple of years back, A controversy raked after the Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a picture with the Indian Cricket Team with the only exception being Anushka Sharma posing alongside Virat Kohli in the front row. Reacting to this, Anushka said, "About this, whoever had to make a clarification have already done. This was trolling activity and I don't react to trolls and give any attention to them. Whatever happened had happened within the guidelines and will always do so. Let's not make a hue and cry about a topic of little substance."
Photo Credit : Instagram
