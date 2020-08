1 / 10

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli share a common fondness for caps

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli grab the limelight with every appearance they make together. While Virat is the captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Anushka Sharma is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood and together they make a power couple. A love story that's fit for a fairytale to a destination wedding in dreamland, Italy and wedding couture by Sabyasachi is what makes their love even more dreamy. The couple has always left netizens swooning over their adorable pictures. Along with being the captain of Team India, Virat is also the captain of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise team Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, the IPL is to begin from 19th September onwards. This time the IPL is set to be played in UAE keeping in mind the surging cases in India. The actress spent a lot of quality time with Virat in the period of lockdown and also been busy creating content for OTT platforms with Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. It is hard to frame a list of power couple without Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s name in it. With so much love mushrooming between the two there are numerous likings that the couple share and one of them includes a cap. Yes! The couple shares a mutual fondness for this fashion accessory and wears it more often than not. Also, their social media account stays true to this. On this note, we bring you Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s photos with caps that prove their mutual obsession of it.

Photo Credit : Instagram