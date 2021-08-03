Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli: PHOTOS of the celebrity couple proves they LOVE going on VACATIONS

1 / 6

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are complete vacation lovers

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adorable Indian celebrity couples, who have left their fans in “awe” with their fairytale love story and constant showering of love upon each other. This Bollywood actor and Indian cricketer couple has always been together through thick and thin, facing every hardship and coming out stronger. After being in a relationship with each other for many years, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in a private and intimate wedding ceremony, and are proud parents of an adorable little baby girl, Vamika Kohli. Even though Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli work very hard and are completely acing in their fields of work, they always make sure to spend time with their family and most importantly, each other. They are often spotted going away from the eyes of the media and travelling to beautiful places to enjoy their time together. Here are pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli that prove they love going on vacations with each other. Read ahead to know more.

