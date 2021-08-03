Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Anushka Sharma
  4. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli: PHOTOS of the celebrity couple proves they LOVE going on VACATIONS

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli: PHOTOS of the celebrity couple proves they LOVE going on VACATIONS

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are often spotted giving major relationship goals by sharing adorable pictures of themselves from their vacations. Read ahead to know more.
2954 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are complete vacation lovers

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are complete vacation lovers

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adorable Indian celebrity couples, who have left their fans in “awe” with their fairytale love story and constant showering of love upon each other. This Bollywood actor and Indian cricketer couple has always been together through thick and thin, facing every hardship and coming out stronger. After being in a relationship with each other for many years, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in a private and intimate wedding ceremony, and are proud parents of an adorable little baby girl, Vamika Kohli. Even though Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli work very hard and are completely acing in their fields of work, they always make sure to spend time with their family and most importantly, each other. They are often spotted going away from the eyes of the media and travelling to beautiful places to enjoy their time together. Here are pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli that prove they love going on vacations with each other. Read ahead to know more.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Enjoying the sunlight and snow

    Enjoying the sunlight and snow

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli pose together for the camera standing at the top of a mountain, covered with snow while getting sunkissed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6

    "Nothing prettier than Bhutan"

    Anushka and Virat get clicked while praying at a peaceful place during their vacation as the Bollywood celebrities claim that there is “nothing prettier than Bhutan”.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Picnic days abroad

    Picnic days abroad

    The celebrity couple clicks a selfie together as they lay on fresh green grass, having the time of their lives while out on a “picnic” in the park of a foreign country.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Trekking partners

    Trekking partners

    Anushka and Virat reach the top of a mountain, successfully completing their trek, and adore the natural greenery all around them.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Beach days

    Beach days

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli pose together for the camera as they sit at the shore of a peaceful beach, getting sunkissed, wearing the perfect beach outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram