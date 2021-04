1 / 7

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s love for ethnic outfits

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adored celebrity couples all over the world. The Bollywood actor and the Indian cricket team captain often make the headlines. Even though Anushka and Virat have seen many ups-and-downs throughout their relationship, the two have always come out of it stronger than before. Having met each other on the sets of an advertisement for the first time, love started to brew between the two and they went ahead to date each other for a very long time. The couple tied the knot on December 11, 2017, at Borgo Finocchieto in Tuscany. They flew to Italy with their families and close friends for the private wedding ceremony. Their pictures had left many fans teary-eyed. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are proud parents of an adorable baby girl, Vamika Kohli, who was born on January 11, 2021. Despite being busy with their own careers, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli know how to strike the perfect balance between their personal and professional lives. Here are pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wearing ethnic outfits and giving you major relationship and fashion goals. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Getty