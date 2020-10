1 / 9

Unmissable expressions of Anushka Sharma with her beau Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma's fierce and bold nature has left fans impressed lately. The soon-to-be mom is currently in Dubai with her husband Virat Kohli recently gave a befitting answer to a comment made on her after a match her husband played. This happened during the IPL match between Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab. While the ace cricketer failed to meet the expectations during the game, Gavaskar, who was from the commentary panel made an unsavory remark involving Virat and Anushka and stated that the RCB skipper had only practiced against the Zero actress’ balling during the lockdown. With regards to which Anushka wrote, “That, Mr. Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact, but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her of her husband’s game? I’m sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commenting on the game. Don’t you think you should have an equal amount of respect for me and us?” The couple never fails to make headlines with their stylish appearances or their posts on social media. They have also been supportive of a lot of causes and donated generously to organizations even since the lockdown began. Fans miss their stylish airport looks and cannot wait to witness Junior Sharma Kohli who is expected soon next year. Today we have these interesting snaps of the two where they are seen making quirky expressions of the celebrities.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani