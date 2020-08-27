Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby news to couple quiz; All the times they broke the internet this lockdown

1 / 9

All the times Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli caused an internet meltdown this lockdown

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli just announced that they are becoming parents and this is by far one of the best news Cricket and Bollywood lovers have heard his lockdown. The duo shared the same pic where Anushka is seen wearing a polka dot dress with Virat dressed in all white look. The actress is seen flaunting her baby bump with here pretty smile and she wrote"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." As soon as they shared this picture twitter and Instagram started flooding with good wishes for the soon to be parents. Indian Cricketer Yuzi Chahal wrote a sweet message for the couple" Congratulations Bhaiya and Bhabhi." While Alia Bhatt wished the duo with several heart emoticons, South superstar Samantha Akkineni commented congratulations followed by hug emoticons. Priyanka Chopra and her sister Parineeti Chopra wrote the same for the soon to be parents. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in this quarantine shared various posts and we are loving it. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are definitely one of the most adorable couples in B-town and they never fail to amaze us with their posts. In 2017, the star couple got married in an intimate wedding at Lake Como in Italy followed by lavish reception ceremonies in New Delhi and Mumbai. Everyone was surprised by the secret and intimate wedding and the pictures of the same broke the internet. Even after the wedding, their fans are obsessed with their numerous vacation pictures, photos with their pets and their fashion statements, which is always on point whether it's their airport look or any B-town event. Today take a look at the times Virushka broke the internet this lockdown.

Photo Credit : Instagram