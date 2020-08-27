/
/
/
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby news to couple quiz; All the times they broke the internet this lockdown
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby news to couple quiz; All the times they broke the internet this lockdown
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's lockdown posts prove why they are internet's favourite couple. Check out the times soon to be parents made headlines this lockdown.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
14280 reads
Mumbai
Published: August 27, 2020 12:54 pm
-
1 / 9
-
2 / 9
-
3 / 9
-
4 / 9
-
5 / 9
-
6 / 9
-
7 / 9
-
8 / 9
-
9 / 9