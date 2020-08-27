Advertisement
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby news to couple quiz; All the times they broke the internet this lockdown

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby news to couple quiz; All the times they broke the internet this lockdown

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's lockdown posts prove why they are internet's favourite couple. Check out the times soon to be parents made headlines this lockdown.
14280 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    All the times Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli caused an internet meltdown this lockdown

    All the times Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli caused an internet meltdown this lockdown

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli just announced that they are becoming parents and this is by far one of the best news Cricket and Bollywood lovers have heard his lockdown. The duo shared the same pic where Anushka is seen wearing a polka dot dress with Virat dressed in all white look. The actress is seen flaunting her baby bump with here pretty smile and she wrote"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." As soon as they shared this picture twitter and Instagram started flooding with good wishes for the soon to be parents. Indian Cricketer Yuzi Chahal wrote a sweet message for the couple" Congratulations Bhaiya and Bhabhi." While Alia Bhatt wished the duo with several heart emoticons, South superstar Samantha Akkineni commented congratulations followed by hug emoticons. Priyanka Chopra and her sister Parineeti Chopra wrote the same for the soon to be parents. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in this quarantine shared various posts and we are loving it. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are definitely one of the most adorable couples in B-town and they never fail to amaze us with their posts. In 2017, the star couple got married in an intimate wedding at Lake Como in Italy followed by lavish reception ceremonies in New Delhi and Mumbai. Everyone was surprised by the secret and intimate wedding and the pictures of the same broke the internet. Even after the wedding, their fans are obsessed with their numerous vacation pictures, photos with their pets and their fashion statements, which is always on point whether it's their airport look or any B-town event. Today take a look at the times Virushka broke the internet this lockdown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    The infamous dinosaur walking video

    The infamous dinosaur walking video

    Dinosaur On The Loose" shared Anushka Sharma's for a fun video starring Virat Kohli at their home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    When their generosity won hearts

    When their generosity won hearts

    The duo has contributed immensely to floods, people affected by COVID 19 this lockdown and fans loved them even more.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    When Virat was proud of Anushka as a producer

    When Virat was proud of Anushka as a producer

    The cricketer couldn't be more proud of his wife's production and wrote "Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it's a masterpiece of story telling, screenplay and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show. Proud of my love @anushkasharma for producing sucha gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji @kans26 . Well done brother."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    When Anushka Sharma gave Virat on-field experience at home!

    When Anushka Sharma gave Virat on-field experience at home!

    With multiple cricket tournaments being cancelled, the actress understood that her cricketer husband Virat Kohli must be missing the field. In a hilarious video shared by Anushka on her Instagram account, the actress is seen imitating a fan asking the Indian cricket team skipper to hit a boundary. In the video, she is heard saying, “Aye Kohli, kya kar raha hai, chauka maar, maar naa chauka.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Meet Virat the Gibberish professional

    Meet Virat the Gibberish professional

    Anushka Sharma was mighty impressed by Virat Kohli’s skills at guessing gibberish and shared a story quoting ‘Ladke ko sab pata hai’. Anushka Sharma tried her hand at the viral Guess The Gibberish challenge on Instagram but it turned out that multi tasker Virat was better than her in the game.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    When they tried face filters

    When they tried face filters

    Anushka shared an adorable picture with her hubby trying a cute face filter and we loved it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Widely popular in house quiz

    Widely popular in house quiz

    The duo questioned each other about things related to their respective professions and the internet had a meltdown with their cute responses.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Baby Sharma Kohli announcement

    Baby Sharma Kohli announcement

    Fans of Virushka could not ask for better news this lockdown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

