Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's captions about each other prove they are the most romantic couple

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's captions about each other prove they are the most romantic couple

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adorable couples in the industry. The couple's Instagram captions about each other speak volumes about their love. Check out!
38407 reads Mumbai
  1 / 8
    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Instagram captions

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Instagram captions

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adorable couples in the industry. They have been giving relationship goals ever since they got married. For the uninitiated, Virat and Anushka first met during the shooting of a commercial in 2013. It was friendship that turned into love for the couple. Virushka, as they are fondly known by their fans, recently took the internet by storm by announcing their pregnancy news. The couple is expecting their first child. Sharing a beautiful picture in which Anushka is seen flaunting her baby bump, they captioned the pic as, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." Soon congratulatory wishes started pouring in for the couple. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kajal Aggarwal, Kiara Advani, Shraddha Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif and others congratulated the couple on the good news. The couple is very active on social media. During the lockdown as well, they have been sharing many pictures and videos giving an insight into their quarantine life. The couple's Instagram captions about each other speak volumes about their love. Speaking of that, let's take a look at the couple's romantic Instagram captions for each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 8
    Happiness

    Happiness

    The Pari actress captioned this beautiful pic as, "You make me such a happy girl."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 8
    Cute beyond words

    Cute beyond words

    "Thank God for his birth," captioned Anushka.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 8
    Her everything

    Her everything

    On the day of Karva chauth, Anushka shared this pic and wrote, "My moon, my sun, my star, my everything. Happy Karva chauth to all."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 8
    Candid at its best

    Candid at its best

    Virat shared this picture and wrote, "You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 8
    Travel buddies

    Travel buddies

    Virat simply captioned this photo as, "Mine."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 8
    Soulmate

    Soulmate

    "The person that inspires me to push forward despite all obstacles. The person that guides me to do the right thing in life against all odds. The person that has changed me inside out and made me realise the power of true love. My strength. My soulmate," captioned Virat.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 8
    The caption says it all

    The caption says it all

    "My one and only!" wrote Kohli.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

