Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's captions about each other prove they are the most romantic couple

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Instagram captions

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adorable couples in the industry. They have been giving relationship goals ever since they got married. For the uninitiated, Virat and Anushka first met during the shooting of a commercial in 2013. It was friendship that turned into love for the couple. Virushka, as they are fondly known by their fans, recently took the internet by storm by announcing their pregnancy news. The couple is expecting their first child. Sharing a beautiful picture in which Anushka is seen flaunting her baby bump, they captioned the pic as, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." Soon congratulatory wishes started pouring in for the couple. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kajal Aggarwal, Kiara Advani, Shraddha Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif and others congratulated the couple on the good news. The couple is very active on social media. During the lockdown as well, they have been sharing many pictures and videos giving an insight into their quarantine life. The couple's Instagram captions about each other speak volumes about their love. Speaking of that, let's take a look at the couple's romantic Instagram captions for each other.

Photo Credit : Instagram