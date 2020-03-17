/
/
/
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's photos from their vacations show their love for mountains; Check it out
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's photos from their vacations show their love for mountains; Check it out
Check out these photos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's from their numerous vacations in the mountains which depict their love for the same.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2606 reads
Mumbai
Updated: March 17, 2020 01:54 pm
-
1 / 7
-
2 / 7
-
3 / 7
-
4 / 7
-
5 / 7
-
6 / 7
-
7 / 7
Add new comment