Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's photos from their vacations show their love for mountains; Check it out

1 / 7

Virat and Anushka's love for mountains

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are undoubtedly one of the most loved celebrity couples. They are successful in their respective fields and give us major couple goals all the time. In 2017, the star couple got married in an intimate wedding at Lake Como in Italy followed by lavish reception ceremonies in New Delhi and Mumbai. The two never fail to surprise their fans with their amazing chemistry in their photos and whenever they are spotted by the paparazzi. The star couple always amazes us with their beautiful holiday pictures as well. Today, let's check out these photos which display the star couple's love for mountains.

Photo Credit : Instagram