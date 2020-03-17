Home
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's photos from their vacations show their love for mountains; Check it out

Check out these photos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's from their numerous vacations in the mountains which depict their love for the same.
2606 reads Mumbai Updated: March 17, 2020 01:54 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Virat and Anushka's love for mountains

    Virat and Anushka's love for mountains

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are undoubtedly one of the most loved celebrity couples. They are successful in their respective fields and give us major couple goals all the time. In 2017, the star couple got married in an intimate wedding at Lake Como in Italy followed by lavish reception ceremonies in New Delhi and Mumbai. The two never fail to surprise their fans with their amazing chemistry in their photos and whenever they are spotted by the paparazzi. The star couple always amazes us with their beautiful holiday pictures as well. Today, let's check out these photos which display the star couple's love for mountains.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    The infamous honeymoon selfie

    The infamous honeymoon selfie

    Love the peachy look of Anushka Sharma and the smile on Virat Kohli's face.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Look at that view

    Look at that view

    The couple poses while they enjoy their vacation in Switzerland.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Enjoying that cup of tea with a view

    Enjoying that cup of tea with a view

    The couple strikes a pose at the backdrop of a stunning sunset.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Never seen something more beautiful

    Never seen something more beautiful

    shared Virat about his trip to New Zealand.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Breath taking backdrop

    Breath taking backdrop

    The star couple poses in the beautiful mountains and we love that glow on their faces.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Pampering time

    Pampering time

    The two enjoy their break in the mountains and take out some time to explore nature.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

