Anushka Sharma is an ardent nature lover and these 5 PICS are proof

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. In her years in showbiz, Anushka has delivered several memorable performances on the silver screen in films like NH10, Zero, Pari, and more. Not only that, she has also backed worthy content with the production company Clean Slate Filmz which she co-founded with her brother Karnesh Ssharma. Currently, Anushka is gearing for her grand comeback with the sport biopic Chakda ‘Xpress and fans absolutely cannot wait to see their favourite actress back in action. What really makes everyone love Anushka is that she is a beautiful person inside out. Her charming, genuine and positive personality is extremely admirable. Her little world with Virat Kohli and their little munchkin is literally family goals for all of us. Anushka is super active on her Instagram where she shares bits and pieces of her glamorous lives with us. One thing that is quite evident from her social media is that she is quite the nature lover. She loves being close to the nature and feel its serenity and often shares pictures. Here are some photos that prove Anushka is the ultimate nature lover.

Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram