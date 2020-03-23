Home
Anushka Sharma: From being a travel junkie to sporting vibrant colours, check out the star's Taurus side

Check out these points which prove actress Anushka Sharma is a true Taurean when it comes to certain things and we have these pictures which prove the same.
3258 reads Mumbai Updated: March 23, 2020 12:57 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Anushka Sharma's star sign is relevant with these things

    Anushka Sharma's star sign is relevant with these things

    Anushka Sharma recently shared a video with her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli to urge their fans to stay safe during the COVID-19 outbreak which has caused serious damage to the entire world. Known for her unconventional roles in movies Anushka Sharma rarely makes public appearances, but when she does, the actress makes sure all eyes are on her. The actress’ red carpet looks often get a thumbs up from critics due to their uniqueness and unmatchable style statement they create. The star, who carries an effortless style every time she goes to the airport solo or with Virat Kohli, is known for her fashion statements. Also, her passion for her work reveal how she is a true Taurus. Today, check out how Anushka Sharma's Taurus characteristics.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    Always in for that movie date

    Always in for that movie date

    The actress loves to utilize her free time watching her favourite movies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    They love being admired

    They love being admired

    Virat surely takes care of that characteristic of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Taureans love being around their friends

    Taureans love being around their friends

    Anushka loves holidaying with her close friends.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    They love splurging

    They love splurging

    Anushka Sharma is actually the leader of expensive bags collection in Bollywood. Her collection ranges from 1 lakh to 4 lakh and consists of Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Dior and many more.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    They love that vibrant dash of life in their clothing

    They love that vibrant dash of life in their clothing

    The actress loves dressing up in vibrant and colourful outfits even in her off duty, red carpet or airport looks.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Taureans love to travel

    Taureans love to travel

    Well, that's very evident from her Instagram grid which is filled with photos from various exotic locations.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

