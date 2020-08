Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone: When Bollywood stars proved they love denim outfits for their airport look

1 / 10

Bollywood celebs in denim at the airport

Anushka Sharma is one trendsetter whether it's the movies she has been producing and entertaining us with this lockdown or her style sense. A fan of minimalistic fashion statements the actress is known for her airport looks, although given the lockdown we are missing her style immensely the actress's social media gives fans an insight into her off duty lockdown looks and workout wardrobe. The actress had previously shared that "For me, it's good to know about fashion trends but at the same, you can't wear something that doesn't look good on you. I like to dress well. I enjoy wearing good clothes but I am not a slave of fashion. I think it is important to use fashion and style as an extension of your personality."Recently, the actress along with her husband Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli shared with their fans a little rapid-fire about how much the two of them know each other. One of the most evident things fans noticed from her travel style is her love for denim wear and we were surprised to see how the actress sports simple long denim wrapped jacket to a black denim co-ord set when it comes to traveling comfortably and stylishly. By the way, it's not only Anushka but several other actresses and actors who absolutely love donning denim wear for their airport style files, whether its a cool jumpsuit or a cool denim pantsuit. Take a look at these throwback pictures to know more.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani