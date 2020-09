1 / 6

Anushka Sharma in sequin dresses

Anushka Sharma is one of the stylish actresses in Bollywood. The Pari actress' style is always up to the mark. Be it rocking a casual outfit or acing a traditional avatar like no other, she knows how to effortlessly slay. The actress is currently pregnant and going by her social media posts, Anushka's maternity style game is also on point. Over the years, she has served many stylish looks. Be it promotional events or red carpets, Anushka has always managed to impress the fashion police. Given her amazing outlook on fashion, she is considered to be a style icon. Time and again, Anushka has proven that she loves sequin dresses. She has been spotted wearing sequin dresses several times. Be it during a promotional event or awards show, Anushka has proven that her love for sequin dresses knows no bounds. Having said that, here's a look at the actress' most splendid looks in sequin dresses.

Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram