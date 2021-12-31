Anushka Sharma is a globetrotter and these PHOTOS are proof

1 / 6

Anushka Sharma's travel photos

Living life amidst the COVID-19 shutdown has been tough for many. With strict restrictions laid down on almost everything, life has become nearly immobilised for those who love travelling. Amidst this, actor Anushka Sharma has accompanied husband Virat Kohli for his cricket series in South Africa. Time and again, the Pari star blesses the wanderlust hearts of fans by sharing a scenic view from her SA trip. Previously, Anushka and baby Vamika also accompanied Kohli for his London series and even during that time, Anushka’s instagram posts sent social media abuzz. Just one look at her Instagram feed proves how much the star loves to explore nature and live amidst greenery. Hence, here we have curated a few photos that proves she is a true globetrotter.

Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram