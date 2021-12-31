Anushka Sharma is a globetrotter and these PHOTOS are proof

Living life amidst the COVID-19 shutdown has been tough for many. With strict restrictions laid down on almost everything, life has become nearly immobilised for those who love travelling. Amidst this, actor Anushka Sharma has accompanied husband Virat Kohli for his cricket series in South Africa. Time and again, the Pari star blesses the wanderlust hearts of fans by sharing a scenic view from her SA trip. Previously, Anushka and baby Vamika also accompanied Kohli for his London series and even during that time, Anushka’s instagram posts sent social media abuzz. Just one look at her Instagram feed proves how much the star loves to explore nature and live amidst greenery. Hence, here we have curated a few photos that proves she is a true globetrotter.
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram
This photo comes from her London trip with husband Virat Kohli. Donning a simple top and denim, Anushka can be seen posing amidst green lush of mother nature.
This mushy picture of Anushka and Virat sees the elite couple embracing each other with pure love and joy as they stand beneath a beautiful sky.
Anushka Sharma shared this gorgeous photo of herself on the occasion of World Environment day to spread the strong message of saving mother nature. In the picture, the star can be seen enjoying near a waterfall.
This picture of Anushka was clicked when she jetted off for a romantic vacation with husband Virat in Switzerland. While sharing the picture on social media, Anushka said, “Within you is the light of a thousand suns - Robert Adams.”
During this getaway, Anushka and Virat enjoyed a 8.5 km uphill trek. The couple did not fail to click beautiful photos amid mother nature. In addition to this, Anushka also took to social media to share intriguing stories and experiences from this vacation.