Anushka Sharma: From Gucci to Fendi; Here are Paatal Lok producer's sassy looks in high end brands

Anushka Sharma: From Gucci to Fendi; Here are Paatal Lok producer's sassy looks in high end brands

Paatal Lok's producer Anushka Sharma's experiments with high end brands and her minimalistic style is an absolute winner. Today have a look at some of her best looks in the same.
20996 reads Mumbai Updated: May 15, 2020 07:20 pm
  1 / 11
    Check out Anushka Sharma's most stylish looks in her favourite brands

    Check out Anushka Sharma's most stylish looks in her favourite brands

    Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok is creating a lot of buzz. The crime web series on Amazon Prime is being compared to Netflix's Sacred Games. The much-anticipated web series is based on a cynical inspector who is tasked with investigating a high-profile case that takes him into a dark underworld realm. A beaming Anushka shared on her social media, 'Sab lok ke sab log ab dekh rahe hai #PaatalLok. Go watch. Streaming NOW on @primevideoin.' The actress also gives us a sneak peek into a pretty illustration of her picture with husband Virat Kohli from their wedding in the post. This is not the first time that Anushka has received critical acclamation as a producer. Her debut as a producer was 2015's sleeper hit NH 10 where she starred opposite Neil Bhoopalam was highly acclaimed. Currently, the actress seems to be making most of her time at her home where she is currently spending her quarantine with Virat. She has been pretty active ever since the lockdown on her social media platforms urging people to stay safe and help people who need our help the most during the epidemic. The actress who was last seen in the movie, Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif would often make headlines with her stunning fashion choices every now and then before the lockdown especially her airport looks were something which took style to the next level. Anushka's fondness for high end brands is something we already know about and today we have these stunning looks she nailed sporting some of the top luxurious brands in the world.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 11
    White on white Gucci look

    White on white Gucci look

    The actress sported a white Gucci sweatshirt and paired it with white pants for her airport look. Her ivory Gucci trainer sweatshirt is worth 69000 INR.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  3 / 11
    Perfecting the art of accessorizing

    Perfecting the art of accessorizing

    Anushka wore a soft brown tracksuit for her airport look but what stole the limelight was her large soft cotton canvas belt bag by Burberry worth INR 97000.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  4 / 11
    Off duty easy look

    Off duty easy look

    The actress sported a Balenciaga tee for one of her airport look and still managed to look "WOW". Her slouchy tee comes with a price tag of Rs 39,300.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  5 / 11
    Slaying in oversized jackets

    Slaying in oversized jackets

    Anushka Sharma wore her oversized jacket over black legging and paired them up with boots and a Balenciaga sling bag worth Rs.67,800.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  6 / 11
    Sleek and Stylish

    Sleek and Stylish

    Sporting beige Burberry cropped jacket, a pair of sunnies and black pants. Anushka's Louis Vuitton crossbody bag worth is 1.5 lakhs. Also, the price of her jacket is more than a lakh.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  7 / 11
    Stunner in white yet again

    Stunner in white yet again

    Anushka Sharma's simple kurta look gets a glam makeover with this Saint Laurent bag worth 1 lakh.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  8 / 11
    Off white's statement striped dress

    Off white's statement striped dress

    Anushka Sharma sported Off White's pinstripe printed crepe short dress featuring V neckline, matching belt with puffed sleeves. The dress is worth INR 73,065.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  9 / 11
    Co ord set with Chanel

    Co ord set with Chanel

    Anushka in another stunning airport look with a tangerine co ord set and Chanel handbag. The bag is worth 2.8 lakhs.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  10 / 11
    Anushka Sharma's Gucci jumpsuit

    Anushka Sharma's Gucci jumpsuit

    Anushka Sharma's Gucci jumpsuit for an awards function was tailor made masterpiece. The checkered blue and white jumpsuit even got a thumbs up from Ranveer Singh.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  11 / 11
    Oversized Balenciaga striped shirt

    Oversized Balenciaga striped shirt

    Anushka stepped out in an oversized stripped Balenciaga shirt and we loved this casual look of the diva. The shirt is worth Rs.67,200.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

