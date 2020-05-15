Anushka Sharma: From Gucci to Fendi; Here are Paatal Lok producer's sassy looks in high end brands

1 / 11

Check out Anushka Sharma's most stylish looks in her favourite brands

Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok is creating a lot of buzz. The crime web series on Amazon Prime is being compared to Netflix's Sacred Games. The much-anticipated web series is based on a cynical inspector who is tasked with investigating a high-profile case that takes him into a dark underworld realm. A beaming Anushka shared on her social media, 'Sab lok ke sab log ab dekh rahe hai #PaatalLok. Go watch. Streaming NOW on @primevideoin.' The actress also gives us a sneak peek into a pretty illustration of her picture with husband Virat Kohli from their wedding in the post. This is not the first time that Anushka has received critical acclamation as a producer. Her debut as a producer was 2015's sleeper hit NH 10 where she starred opposite Neil Bhoopalam was highly acclaimed. Currently, the actress seems to be making most of her time at her home where she is currently spending her quarantine with Virat. She has been pretty active ever since the lockdown on her social media platforms urging people to stay safe and help people who need our help the most during the epidemic. The actress who was last seen in the movie, Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif would often make headlines with her stunning fashion choices every now and then before the lockdown especially her airport looks were something which took style to the next level. Anushka's fondness for high end brands is something we already know about and today we have these stunning looks she nailed sporting some of the top luxurious brands in the world.

Photo Credit : Instagram