Anushka Sharma has been working too hard for Chakda 'Xpress; See PICS

Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress diaries

Anushka Sharma has been one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood and she has won millions of hearts with her stunning beauty and acting prowess. The diva had made her big Bollywood debut with the 2008 release Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan and ever since then, there has been no turning back for her. In her career of a decade, Anushka has proved her versatility on the big screen time and again and it has been a treat for the eyes. Anushka has given us movies like Band Baaja Baaraat, PK, Sultan, NH10, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil etc and has proved to be one of the bankable actresses in the industry. Interestingly, as Anushka has been on a break from acting, she is set to make her comeback with Chakda Xpress. The movie is the biopic on ace cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will feature Anushka playing the role of a cricketer for the first time on scream. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has been working hard to get into the skin of the character. Here’s a look into Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress diaries.

Photo Credit : anushka sharma instagram