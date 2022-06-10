Anushka Sharma has been working too hard for Chakda 'Xpress; See PICS

Anushka Sharma has been one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood and she has won millions of hearts with her stunning beauty and acting prowess. The diva had made her big Bollywood debut with the 2008 release Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan and ever since then, there has been no turning back for her. In her career of a decade, Anushka has proved her versatility on the big screen time and again and it has been a treat for the eyes.
Anushka has given us movies like Band Baaja Baaraat, PK, Sultan, NH10, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil etc and has proved to be one of the bankable actresses in the industry. Interestingly, as Anushka has been on a break from acting, she is set to make her comeback with Chakda Xpress. The movie is the biopic on ace cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will feature Anushka playing the role of a cricketer for the first time on scream. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has been working hard to get into the skin of the character. Here’s a look into Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress diaries.
Photo Credit : anushka sharma instagram
Anushka Sharma was seen practising balling techniques including the grip on the ball as she prepared for Chakda Xpress.
Anushka was seen practising with the bat as she got into the preparation mode for the sports drama. Anushka captioned the post as, “#ChakdaXpress #prep getting hard and intense as we are counting days”.
Anushka took her Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of her reading session for Chakda Xpress. In the video, the actress was seen interacting with the team of the movie and it appeared to be a fun and interactive session.
As Anushka Sharma has been sweating hard on the ground to get into Jhulan Goswami’s shoes, she shared a selfie from the ground and wrote, “Kaash bachpan mein kuch toh cricket khela hota toh aaj haalat aise na hoti (If had played some cricket in my childhood, I would not have suffered like this today)”.
Anushka’s determination towards her work is proved by the fact that the actress didn’t shy away from practising on the ground in the scorching heat.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app