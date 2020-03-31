Anushka Sharma: From her debut, her box office hits to unbeatable sense of style, Check out her transformation

1 / 8

Anushka Sharma's transformation over the years will surprise you

Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular and successful actresses in the country currently. The actress who made her debut in the year 2008 with YRF's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite none other than Shah Rukh Khan once shared about her first screen test. She took a day to prepare for her screen test at the Yash Raj Films studio and refused to do an impromptu one. Hailing from a background of defense, the actress started modeling at a young age before finally making the big cut of debuting in Bollywood. After her big debut, there was no turning back and time and again with hits like PK, Sanju and NH 10 and being one of the few actresses in B-Town to have shared screen space with all the three great Khans of Bollywood. Anushka went ahead to work with one of the best directors in the industry. Her transformation have been nothing less than an inspiring journey and today we have these photos from her intial days to her current phase to help you witness the change in her. Check out.

Photo Credit : Youtube/Instagram