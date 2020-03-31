Home
Anushka Sharma: From her debut, her box office hits to unbeatable sense of style, Check out her transformation

Check out Anushka Sharma's amazing transformation over all these years from her debut movie to her latest public appearance.
2968 reads Mumbai Updated: March 31, 2020 04:47 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Anushka Sharma's transformation over the years will surprise you

    Anushka Sharma's transformation over the years will surprise you

    Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular and successful actresses in the country currently. The actress who made her debut in the year 2008 with YRF's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite none other than Shah Rukh Khan once shared about her first screen test. She took a day to prepare for her screen test at the Yash Raj Films studio and refused to do an impromptu one. Hailing from a background of defense, the actress started modeling at a young age before finally making the big cut of debuting in Bollywood. After her big debut, there was no turning back and time and again with hits like PK, Sanju and NH 10 and being one of the few actresses in B-Town to have shared screen space with all the three great Khans of Bollywood. Anushka went ahead to work with one of the best directors in the industry. Her transformation have been nothing less than an inspiring journey and today we have these photos from her intial days to her current phase to help you witness the change in her. Check out.

    Photo Credit : Youtube/Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Anushka Sharma as Tani

    Anushka Sharma as Tani

    Her big break opposite King Khan in Rab Ne Bana De Jodi 2008.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 8
    Sleeper Hit Band Baaja Baraat

    Sleeper Hit Band Baaja Baraat

    The actress sported a next-door vibe in this movie.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 8
    The smoky eye makeup look

    The smoky eye makeup look

    The Indo western looks of the diva in this movie was loved by all.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 8
    Going bold

    Going bold

    Always a diva in every look.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 8
    When she experimented with her looks

    When she experimented with her looks

    The actress took her roles seriously and would bring her natural charisma on screen.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 8
    On a personal note, she was the queen of minimal style

    On a personal note, she was the queen of minimal style

    The actress chic clothing style mixed with luxury brands is always a hit.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    Like movies, she makes bold choices for her real life style sense too

    Like movies, she makes bold choices for her real life style sense too

    From shimmer, high thigh slit gowns, experimental sarees, uncommon beauty looks the actress has tried it all and that too with utmost coinfidence.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

