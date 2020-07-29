Anushka Sharma: Here are PHOTOS from her social media that prove the actress is relatable

1 / 9

Anushka Sharma's most relatable side

Anushka Sharma has truly defined the meaning of versatility and elegance in this industry. With a stellar debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi as Taani to her glam roles like Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Band Baaja Baarat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, fantastic performances in NH 10, Sultan, Phillauri and Sui Dhaaga, the actress has made her place and carved a niche for herself. Be it a glam role or going de-glam, she has portrayed her fine acting chops and how! Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress donned the producer's hat with the thriller film NH10 and owns a production house with her brother. Anushka Sharma is also extremely vociferous, candid, confident and has often talked about various issues that needed to be brought in the limelight. Anushka Sharma is happily married to her long-time boyfriend and the captain of Indian Cricket Team, Virat Kohli. The couple is truly lovable and is amongst the 'IT' couples in the industry. On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Sui Dhaaga: Made In India opposite Varun Dhawan which received a lot of critical as well as commercial acclaim. The actress is also extremely witty and her sense of humour is highly praiseworthy! If you are an Anushka Sharma fan, you'd surely know how the actress bowls over everyone with her smart, quick and hilarious replies at times which leaves us in awe of the star! There are more than just these reasons to love the Dil Dhadakne Do actress. The actress is also active on social media and keeps posting some endearing pictures from her best moments. She has been extremely active during the lockdown and her social media feed is filled with snaps from her quarantine life. From hilarious videos of her hubby to her gardening moments, it has been a delight for her fans! On that note, take a look at her social media posts that will make you say, "Oh, that's so me!!"

Photo Credit : Instagram