Anushka Sharma to Janhvi Kapoor, When B Town celebs picked these EXPENSIVE bags to go with their simple outfit

Check out these expensive bags of Bollywood actresses

As we miss regular pictures of our favourite stars in their stunning style giving us wardrobe goals with their athleisure clothing for their workouts, airport looks, or their promotional looks. Most of our stars might seem to look drop-dead gorgeous with their teams helping them for every event and movies but sometimes on the lighter node they love to done a much simpler style with a dash of glamour in the form of a single accessory. In the past, several actors stepped out with basic clothing but a high-end luxury bag to add that glamour factor to their entire look. The begum of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan for example stepped out in an all white suit as an airport look with no makeup on, the actress had her hair let down naturally and teamed the traditional look with a pair of Kolhapuri chappals and a tan coloured bag. Well, you would think its a normal bag but when its Bebo you must know that she never settles for less. The Hermes Birkin Gold Camel Tan Togo Gold Hardware Bag is worth 16 lakhs. Yes! When Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay took the "Bagwati" joke seriously in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara they surely had a point. Well, it's not just Kareena who loves going regal with her choice in bags but actress Anushka Sharma who is known for her minimalistic style once donned a simple white tee and beige paper bag pants and styled the look with a pair of sunglasses and a large Fendi black mania shopper bag worth Rs.1.5 lakh. Today take a look at some other stars who styled their simple look with expensive designer bags.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani