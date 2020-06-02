Advertisement
Anushka Sharma to Janhvi Kapoor, When B Town celebs picked these EXPENSIVE bags to go with their simple outfit



Check out these expensive arm candies of Bollywood actresses, which they teamed up with their simple outfits to get that glam quotient on point.
14066 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Check out these expensive bags of Bollywood actresses

    

    As we miss regular pictures of our favourite stars in their stunning style giving us wardrobe goals with their athleisure clothing for their workouts, airport looks, or their promotional looks. Most of our stars might seem to look drop-dead gorgeous with their teams helping them for every event and movies but sometimes on the lighter node they love to done a much simpler style with a dash of glamour in the form of a single accessory. In the past, several actors stepped out with basic clothing but a high-end luxury bag to add that glamour factor to their entire look. The begum of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan for example stepped out in an all white suit as an airport look with no makeup on, the actress had her hair let down naturally and teamed the traditional look with a pair of Kolhapuri chappals and a tan coloured bag. Well, you would think its a normal bag but when its Bebo you must know that she never settles for less. The Hermes Birkin Gold Camel Tan Togo Gold Hardware Bag is worth 16 lakhs. Yes! When Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay took the "Bagwati" joke seriously in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara they surely had a point. Well, it's not just Kareena who loves going regal with her choice in bags but actress Anushka Sharma who is known for her minimalistic style once donned a simple white tee and beige paper bag pants and styled the look with a pair of sunglasses and a large Fendi black mania shopper bag worth Rs.1.5 lakh. Today take a look at some other stars who styled their simple look with expensive designer bags.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Kiara Advani

    

    Kiara Advani donned her all white look and carried her Christian Dior bag worth 2 lakhs.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    Janhvi Kapoor

    

    Janhvi Kapoor wore a simple Anarkali as her airport look and paired it up with a luxury bag from Maison Goyard worth 5.5 lakhs.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    Rakul Preet Singh

    

    Rakul Preet Singh donned a bag worth Rs. 2 lakh from Christian Dior to go with her black dress.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Alia Bhatt

    

    Alia Bhatt sported a girl next door look with a white tee but what grabbed all our attention where her side pack sling bag worth 5 lakhs from Chanel.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 8
    Kangana Ranaut

    

    Kangana Ranaut legit paired a 600 INR worth cream coloured saree with a classic black Prada worth almost 2 lakhs.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    

    Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for an off white set for her airport look with no makeup and a tan bag from Hermes worth 16 lakhs.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    Anushka Sharma

    

    Anushka Sharma wore a white tee with beige pants and donned a Fendi bag worth 1.5 lakhs.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

