From Anushka Sharma to Kalki Koechlin: Stunning maternity photoshoots of Bollywood divas which are unmissable

Anushka Sharma, Kalki, Koechlin and others who did maternity shoots

After having faced some tough situations in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood is back on its feet. Apart from the much-awaited release of movies, the film industry is content about other pieces of good news too. Yes, we are talking about Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma who are expecting their second and first child respectively in 2021. Ardent fans and other B-town buffs wait eagerly to catch a glimpse of the yet-to-be-born babies. But what also fascinates us are the amazing maternity shoots of the actresses which are hard to miss. In the present world, women are no longer ashamed of flaunting their baby bumps or embracing the stretch marks after childbirth. Many Bollywood actresses have joined the bandwagon of indulging in maternity photoshoots while serving as an inspiration for all the mommies-to-be out there. They have documented this beautiful journey through the photos that will be an incredible part of their lives forever. Let us take a look at some of the maternity shoots of the B-town actresses.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla