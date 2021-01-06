/
From Anushka Sharma to Kalki Koechlin: Stunning maternity photoshoots of Bollywood divas which are unmissable
Right from Anushka Sharma to Lisa Haydon, Bollywood actresses have never been shy when it came to flaunting their baby bumps amid pregnancy. And what better than their maternity shoots to prove the same!
Written By
Swetlana Neog
Mumbai
Updated: January 6, 2021 03:06 am
After having faced some tough situations in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood is back on its feet. Apart from the much-awaited release of movies, the film industry is content about other pieces of good news too. Yes, we are talking about Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma who are expecting their second and first child respectively in 2021. Ardent fans and other B-town buffs wait eagerly to catch a glimpse of the yet-to-be-born babies.
But what also fascinates us are the amazing maternity shoots of the actresses which are hard to miss. In the present world, women are no longer ashamed of flaunting their baby bumps or embracing the stretch marks after childbirth. Many Bollywood actresses have joined the bandwagon of indulging in maternity photoshoots while serving as an inspiration for all the mommies-to-be out there. They have documented this beautiful journey through the photos that will be an incredible part of their lives forever.
Let us take a look at some of the maternity shoots of the B-town actresses.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Anushka Sharma
The first one on our list is Anushka Sharma who recently appeared on the cover of Vogue India. The actress and her husband Virat Kohli are expecting their first child this year. The actress flashed her captivating smile and happily flaunted her baby bump during the photoshoot.
Photo Credit : Vogue India
Natasa Stankovic
The diva welcomed a baby boy with Hardik Pandya last year. Prior to that, she mesmerized everyone with the pictures from her maternity photoshoot which also included the Indian cricketer. The way in which they embraced her baby bump was simply adorable.
Photo Credit : Hardik Pandya Instagram
Kalki Koechlin
The actress and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcomed their first child earlier last year. What was alluring was Kalki’s amazing pictures before childbirth in which she happily flaunted her pregnant belly.
Photo Credit : Kalki Koechlin Instagram
Sameera Reddy
The actress left everyone in awe when she took part in an underwater maternity shoot ahead of her baby’s birth in 2019.
Photo Credit : Sameera Reddy Instagram
Amy Jackson
Amy and her fiancé George Panayiotou welcomed a baby boy back in 2019. However, it was her amazing pictures ahead of childbirth that grabbed most of the attention back then.
Photo Credit : Amy Jackson Instagram
Lisa Haydon
The diva welcomed a baby boy back in 2020 with her husband Dino Lalvani. She too mesmerized everyone with her amazing photoshoots back then.
Photo Credit : Lisa Haydon Instagram