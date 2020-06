Anushka Sharma to Kangana Ranaut: When celebs added bindi to their desi look & created buzz on internet

1 / 10

Bollywood actresses who rocked the bindi look

Anushka Sharma is back again with another gripping movie as a producer. Netflix's Bulbbul is receiving positive responses on social media for its feminist storyline and the way the story is a horror drama, which is set in 1881 Bengal Presidency, is a dark story of a carefree, young spirited Bulbbul (played byTripti Dimri) who is married off as a child and hails from a village that believes in the folklore of chudail. The actress even shared a video of herself to promote the movie along with her brother Karnesh Sharma and Anvita Dutt Gupta (who is making her directorial debut with this film). This is Anushka's second venture into OTT platform after Paatal Lok. The actress has been quite active on her social media ever since the lockdown began and she along with her husband Virat Kohli are giving their fans the perfect relationship goals with gibberish videos and their fun banters together. Anushka was last seen in Zero, a drama about a dwarf's romantic tribulations involving two women, which reunited her with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Often known for her minimalistic style, Anushka has been awarded the style icon at several platforms. From her airport looks to her red carpet appearances, the actress slays every style like a boss. Today we have pictures of the actress donning a bindi to complete her traditional look with photos of some other celebs who did the same and when their Indian touch to their looks managed to cause a storm on the internet.

Photo Credit : Instagram