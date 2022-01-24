Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 5 Bollywood's supermoms with their munchkins

Motherhood is a sentiment that is cherished throughout life. These Bollywood star kids are blessed to have super moms whose very existence remain iconic in terms of giving motherhood goals. This crop of cute mummies continues to inspire us with their warmth, dignity, grace and love for their kids. Here's a look at Bollywood's mother and child duos whose pictures we can not stop drooling over.
Photo Credit : Virat Kohli's Instagram
Taimur is one of the cutest star kids who is favourite of all and often makes for the most adorable pictures on social media. This mother-son duo defines cuteness and it's hard to take eyes off them.
Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram
The most gorgeous woman in the world Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya makes a lovely mother-daughter duo who with their super cute pictures on the internet mesmerizes fans from across the globe. The former Miss World has maintained a dignified persona as a hands-on mom ever since little munchkin Aaradhya was born.
Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram
Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika turned one in this month. This adorable picture of this super cute mother-daughter duo is all about love.
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya became parents of a son on July 30, 2020. This beautiful mother-son duo never misses a chance to make hearts flutter with their lovely pictures.
Photo Credit : Nataša Stanković Instagram
Singer Shreya Ghoshal began a new chapter in her life after she was blessed with her son Devyaan in May 2021.
Photo Credit : Shreya Ghoshal Instagram