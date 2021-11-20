Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan & others; Actors who played a journalist on the silver screen

Published on Nov 20, 2021 01:08 AM IST   |  1.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 4
    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma played the role of a journalist in this Aamir Khan movie where he played the role of an Alien who had come to earth for some research.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 2 / 4
    Preity Zinta

    Preity Zinta

    Preity Zinta too played a journalist in Lakshya that also starred Hrithik Roshan. Preity was seen covering a war in the movie.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 3 / 4
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan played the role of a journalist in this multi-starrer film. Apart from Kareena, this movie also starred Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Amrita Rao in pivotal roles.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 4 / 4
    Sonakshi Sinha

    Sonakshi Sinha

    Sonakshi Sinha played a journalist in Noor. The film might not have done well at the box office but fans loved the actress in the role of a journalist.

    Photo Credit : YouTube