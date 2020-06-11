Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan to Hrithik Roshan: Celebs who played indoor games to escape boredom in lockdown

1 / 7

Celebs who played indoor games amid lockdown

The lockdown has started easing and the celebrities have started stepping out. Kareena and Saif were spotted at Marine drive with their munchkin Taimur Ali Khan while Rakul Preet Singh, Anusha Dandekar, Disha Patani and others stepped out for essentials and routine work. Karan Johar broke the fans' hearts as he brought an end to #LockdownWithTheJohars. The chat show host also took a rapid-fire with Roohi and Yash as they revealed their favourite playdate partners as Taimur and AbRam. From wanting to go to the airport to make their toys cabinet their sleeping area, the munchkins are beyond adorable. Meanwhile, since hairstylists are inaccessible in these times, from Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon to Vicky Kaushal, celebs are taking the hair matters in their own hands as they sport new hairstyles with in-house haircuts. Meanwhile, Bebo's no makeup selfies are winning over the internet and her social media feed is a treat for her fans! The entire nation was overjoyed by the happy news of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's engagement and pregnancy news. Apart from cooking, mopping, unleashing their inner artists to doing online interviews, celebs made the most of their time. Meanwhile, a lot of celebs also took to playing board games and digital indoor games to kill their time at home. Take a look!

Photo Credit : Instagram