Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan to Hrithik Roshan: Celebs who played indoor games to escape boredom in lockdown
Amid quarantine, people took to working out, cooking, making dance videos, unleashing their inner artists to escape boredom. Today, we have for you a list of actors from Bollywood who played indoor games amid lockdown.
8616 reads
Published: June 11, 2020 04:56 pm
The lockdown has started easing and the celebrities have started stepping out. Kareena and Saif were spotted at Marine drive with their munchkin Taimur Ali Khan while Rakul Preet Singh, Anusha Dandekar, Disha Patani and others stepped out for essentials and routine work. Karan Johar broke the fans' hearts as he brought an end to #LockdownWithTheJohars. The chat show host also took a rapid-fire with Roohi and Yash as they revealed their favourite playdate partners as Taimur and AbRam. From wanting to go to the airport to make their toys cabinet their sleeping area, the munchkins are beyond adorable. Meanwhile, since hairstylists are inaccessible in these times, from Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon to Vicky Kaushal, celebs are taking the hair matters in their own hands as they sport new hairstyles with in-house haircuts. Meanwhile, Bebo's no makeup selfies are winning over the internet and her social media feed is a treat for her fans! The entire nation was overjoyed by the happy news of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's engagement and pregnancy news. Apart from cooking, mopping, unleashing their inner artists to doing online interviews, celebs made the most of their time. Meanwhile, a lot of celebs also took to playing board games and digital indoor games to kill their time at home. Take a look!
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik had shared a glimpse of the same on Instagram while enjoying some family time, playing Jenga with his parents.
Alia Bhatt
The Bhatt sisters enjoyed a game of Catan, and the actor, it seems from her sister’s post, always aces the game.
Hrithik Roshan with his son
Hrithik and his son took to playing a game of chess in their spare time.
Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta had shared a glimpse of her lockdown game of Monopoly. The actress proudly owned the crown in a group selfie she posted, featuring husband Gene Goodenough and two other family members.
Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor
Anil Kapoor was spotted playing carrom with his wife Sunita at home amid lockdown. The actor himself shared pictures of him and his wife having a gala time while playing this indoor game.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Virat and Anushka were spotted having a gala time with their family by playing Monopoly during this lockdown. Sharing a happy picture of the four playing the game, Anushka wrote, P.S.: It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??"
