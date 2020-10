1 / 7

You cannot miss these early morning selfies of actresses

Anushka Sharma has been giving us goals with her bold nature and her love life this year. The soon to be mom is currently in Dubai with her husband Virat Kohli due to the ongoing IPL matches. Anushka Sharma has surprised fans during the lockdown with two OTT releases. Firstly, Paatal Lok became the talk of the town in terms of web series in India. The gripping performances of the lead actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Gul Panag among many other talented actors have led to the show being a successful one. The show is written by Sudip Sharma, who also wrote Anushka's 2015 film NH10 and produced by Clean Slate Films, a production house owned by Anushka Sharma. Her second OTT release was Bulbbul. The web film portrayed a beautiful storyline about feminism along with folklore and superstition culture in India. Having worked with all the three Khans in Bollywood, Anushka's professional attitude is always praised by her co-stars. Her honest and heartfelt nature is a winning trait of the actress in the industry and her fans. Talking in terms of her roles, the actress gives her 100 percent to every role she portrays on-screen. Sharma's choice of characters on-screen has often surprised the audience. From her daring role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to playing the fiery reporter in PK, she is an actor who doesn't hesitate to dive deep into her roles. Thanks to her easy yet trendy style, she is known as the queen of minimalistic style. Her natural beauty has often left fans speechless and today we have these pretty morning selfies of the actress along with few other actors which will give you a boost for the day for sure.

Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's instagram