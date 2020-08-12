Anushka Sharma looks like one happy soul in THESE pictures with her family; Check out

1 / 9

A look at Anushka Sharma's family moments

Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. The actress has earned success on her own terms. She made her acting debut in Aditya Chopra's romantic drama Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the same. With her acting and chemistry with SRK, Anushka won millions of hearts. Post her debut, she went on to star in many films like Band Baaja Baarat, PK, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sultan, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Sui Dhaaga, Bombay Velvet, Pari, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Phillauri and more. The actress' journey has been interesting. She is not just an actor, but also a producer. She has produced multiple films such as NH10, Phillauri, Pari, Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. Earlier, Anushka shared a photo collage showing she also grew into her own just like the lead character from Bulbbul. Talking about her journey in Bollywood, she wrote, "Getting to be a part of the modelling industry at the young age of 15 had a lasting impression on me. My dad was a very big influence, always pushing me to work harder and sharing positive affirmations about life and growth. From understanding how the industry works to turning into a producer when I was just 25, I started Clean Slate Filmz with a vision to tell the best stories out there. Working with newer faces and fresh talent has definitely given me a new kind of perspective. We are all constantly growing, changing and evolving as humans and there’s a quiet strength to that." On the personal side, Anushka shares a great bond with her family. Time and again, the actress shares pictures with her family that speak volumes about her bond with them. Speaking of that, here are some of her best family moments.

Photo Credit : Instagram