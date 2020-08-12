Anushka Sharma looks like one happy soul in THESE pictures with her family; Check out

Advertisement
Anushka Sharma shares a great bond with her family. She often shares pictures with her family that speak volumes about her bond with them. Speaking of that, here are some of her best family moments.
  • 1 / 9
    A look at Anushka Sharma's family moments

    A look at Anushka Sharma's family moments

    Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. The actress has earned success on her own terms. She made her acting debut in Aditya Chopra's romantic drama Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the same. With her acting and chemistry with SRK, Anushka won millions of hearts. Post her debut, she went on to star in many films like Band Baaja Baarat, PK, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sultan, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Sui Dhaaga, Bombay Velvet, Pari, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Phillauri and more. The actress' journey has been interesting. She is not just an actor, but also a producer. She has produced multiple films such as NH10, Phillauri, Pari, Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. Earlier, Anushka shared a photo collage showing she also grew into her own just like the lead character from Bulbbul. Talking about her journey in Bollywood, she wrote, "Getting to be a part of the modelling industry at the young age of 15 had a lasting impression on me. My dad was a very big influence, always pushing me to work harder and sharing positive affirmations about life and growth. From understanding how the industry works to turning into a producer when I was just 25, I started Clean Slate Filmz with a vision to tell the best stories out there. Working with newer faces and fresh talent has definitely given me a new kind of perspective. We are all constantly growing, changing and evolving as humans and there’s a quiet strength to that." On the personal side, Anushka shares a great bond with her family. Time and again, the actress shares pictures with her family that speak volumes about her bond with them. Speaking of that, here are some of her best family moments.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    This selfie of the actress with her mommy dearest is the cutest.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Daddy's little girl

    Daddy's little girl

    This pic is simply too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Pure Bliss

    Pure Bliss

    "Got done earlier than expected on set today. Used my time well & did some terrace gardening with dad. Enjoying the little things in life is what keeps me going. Keeping in touch with nature = BLISS," captioned Anushka.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Sibling goals

    Sibling goals

    Anushka shares a great bond with her brother Karnesh Sharma.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Rakhi celebrations

    Rakhi celebrations

    Throwback to the actress' Rakhi celebrations with her brother.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Daddy-daughter time

    Daddy-daughter time

    Anushka captioned this snap as, "Back to school. Dad explaining quantum physics theory to me with great detail and peak interest from me."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Quarantine days

    Quarantine days

    This pic sums up her quarantine days.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Familia

    Familia

    This beautiful family picture should be framed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

