/
/
/
Anushka Sharma looks splendid in these sun kissed frames; Check out her gorgeous photos
Anushka Sharma looks splendid in these sun kissed frames; Check out her gorgeous photos
Anushka Sharma leaves millions of fans mesmerised by her beauty. She is active on social media and time and again shares her mesmerising photos. Take a look at times she stunned in her golden hour snaps.
Written By
Ekta Varma
724 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 3, 2020 04:02 pm
1 / 11
Check out Anushka Sharma's splendid beauty in these golden hour clicks
Anushka Sharma has truly defined the meaning of versatility and elegance in this industry. With a stellar debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi as Taani to her glam roles like Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Band Baaja Baarat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, fantastic performances in NH 10, Sultan, Phillauri and Sui Dhaaga, the actress has made her place and carved a niche for herself. Be it a glam role or going de-glam, she has portrayed her fine acting chops and how! Her latest home production Bulbbul is doing amazing and is also amongst one of the highest trending movies in the country! Meanwhile, the actress also often hits headlines for her gorgeous skin and amazing fit body. Amid the busy schedules and routines, it can often become difficult for one to maintain that fitness on point. However, Anushka does it and how! In an interview, she spoke in length about her fitness routine. She said, "When you are about to go to workout, you might feel that you aren’t feeling like doing so but you have to push yourself. So, we are trying to do that because there is obviously a lot of time in hand and we are just trying to do things which will just keep us physically feeling good, immunity high and also mentally feeling better." When asked about maintaining it during lockdown along with her husband Virat Kohli, she revealed, “Just working out, more than anything else, it’s giving me a routine, it’s giving Virat a routine. When you are working out you are like okay I have something that I have to do now, I will do it and you feel good after the workout.” The actress' splendid beauty often leaves her fans spellbound and speechless. Take a look at her most gorgeous sun-kissed photos that display her breath-taking beauty.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 11
The best sunlight spot
Anushka finds out the best sunlight spot at her mom and gets this perfect candid click!
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 11
The perfect morning shot
When Anushka spent her quality time with tea at her balcony.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 11
Caption on point
Zero actresses wrote, "Within you is the light of a thousand suns" - Robert Adams #2020" with this beautiful pic.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 11
Husband goals
The actress' star hubby Virat has surely discovered what Anushka likes to eat and gets her smiling this wide!
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 11
Jab Anushka met her four-legged friend on a vacation
Isn't this pic super adorable?
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 11
Water baby
Patiala House actor is a big-time water baby and this pic is proof.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 11
Shining on
She is truly shining as a producer with Paatal Lok and Bulbbul being major successes!
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 11
How blissful
Anushka's pic reminds of the peaceful holiday's everyone missed this year!
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 11
Major missing vacations
This is indeed one of her best clicks ever!
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 11
The best click
Virat and Anushka look mesmerising in this snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram