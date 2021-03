1 / 8

Anushka Sharma’s vacation pictures

Anushka Sharma is a popular Bollywood actor, producer and the owner of a clothing brand. She is among the highest-paid actors of the country and has also appeared in the Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list in 2012. Anushka has also been featured by Forbes Asia in their 30 under 30 list of 2018. She started her acting career with Yash Raj Films’ Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and hasn’t looked back since then. Having been in the movie industry for over a decade now, the actor has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself. Along with having impressed millions of people with her great on-screen talent, Anushka Sharma also made headlines recently for welcoming her daughter Vamika with her husband and the captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli. Anushka and Virat’s baby was born on January 11, 2021, and despite being occupied with all the baby duties, Anushka Sharma never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans. Scrolling through the actor’s official social media handle, one can easily come to know that Anushka Sharma knows how to get the best vacation pictures clicked. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram