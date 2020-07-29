Advertisement
Anushka Sharma or Samantha Akkineni: Whose looks with the lavish Louis Vuitton crossbody bag do you like more?

Anushka Sharma and Samantha Akkineni have shown their profound love for this one bag with different looks. Whose style with this pricey Louis Vuitton bag did you like more?
52194 reads Mumbai Updated: July 29, 2020 07:30 am
  • 1 / 10
    When Anushka Sharma and Samantha Akkineni donned the same bag with different looks

    Anushka Sharma's airport looks are a mix of luxury and comfort. From oversized tees to pantsuits the actress can slay any look at the airport. The actress has been quite active on her social media ever since the lockdown began and she along with her husband Virat Kohli are giving their fans the perfect relationship goals with gibberish videos and their fun banter. Anushka was last seen in Zero, which reunited her with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Often known for her minimalistic style, Anushka has been awarded as the style icon several times. From her off duty looks to her red carpet appearances, the actress slays every style like a boss. Fans already love her luxe choices in terms of outfits and accessories. One of her most viral airport looks was when she stepped out in a beige overlap jacket, black pants, and completed her look with a Louis Vuitton’s multi pochette accessories cross-body bag. But Anushka is not the only celebrity who sported this extravagant bag. South superstar Samantha Akkineni sported the same pricey accessory in several of her travel looks. Samantha Akkineni has been blessing our feed with her adorable snaps and productive activities this lockdown. Samantha will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in their upcoming Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. She will be making her digital debut with The Family Man 2. She also has another project in her kitty, which is Ashwin Saravanan's untitled film. Although we love the way she and other South stars are blessing our feed lately with some stunning pictures we do miss their promotional looks, new movies, and their airport look. Samantha is known for her style both on and off-screen and she loves to experiment with her looks. Take a look at these photos of both Samantha Akkineni and Anushka Sharma donning the classic Louis Vuitton crossbody bag. Which look did you like more?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Anushka Sharma's first look with the bag

    The price of Anushka's overall look might get a solo Europe tour. Yes her Burberry crop jacket is worth 1.1 lakh whereas her bag is worth 2.1 lakh.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    A fan of no makeup look

    The actress donned her clean makeup look with a pair of sunnies and neat hair bun.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    An overall look

    The actress opted for black ankle-length pants and white sneakers with her look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Anushka Sharma's look number two

    Anushka Sharma's second look with the bag was again at the airport.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 10
    How she styled it

    The actress opted for an oversized black Balenciaga tee and baggy denim pants with a pair of sunnies. Her tee shirt was again an expensive choice worth Rs 39,300.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Another one in natural best

    Anushka went for a fuss free look with simple hair and no makeup.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Samantha Akkineni's first look

    Just like Anushka, Sam was seen donning the bag for an airport look. For the first look, she opted for a floral printed co ord set in black and sunnies with a pair of kitten heels.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Samantha Akkineni's second look

    Samantha Akkineni's denim on denim look with no makeup and a pair of pointed kitten heels was again another stellar look for the airport.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Samantha Akkineni's look number three

    Samantha Akkineni's third look was an all black look. She paired her The Simpsons tee with black leather pants and opted for sunnies alongside her extravagant bag.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

