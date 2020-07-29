/
/
/
Anushka Sharma or Samantha Akkineni: Whose looks with the lavish Louis Vuitton crossbody bag do you like more?
Anushka Sharma or Samantha Akkineni: Whose looks with the lavish Louis Vuitton crossbody bag do you like more?
Anushka Sharma and Samantha Akkineni have shown their profound love for this one bag with different looks. Whose style with this pricey Louis Vuitton bag did you like more?
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
52194 reads
Mumbai
Updated: July 29, 2020 07:30 am
-
1 / 10
-
2 / 10
-
3 / 10
-
4 / 10
-
5 / 10
-
6 / 10
-
7 / 10
-
8 / 10
-
9 / 10
-
10 / 10