Anushka Sharma or Samantha Akkineni: Whose looks with the lavish Louis Vuitton crossbody bag do you like more?

1 / 10

When Anushka Sharma and Samantha Akkineni donned the same bag with different looks

Anushka Sharma's airport looks are a mix of luxury and comfort. From oversized tees to pantsuits the actress can slay any look at the airport. The actress has been quite active on her social media ever since the lockdown began and she along with her husband Virat Kohli are giving their fans the perfect relationship goals with gibberish videos and their fun banter. Anushka was last seen in Zero, which reunited her with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Often known for her minimalistic style, Anushka has been awarded as the style icon several times. From her off duty looks to her red carpet appearances, the actress slays every style like a boss. Fans already love her luxe choices in terms of outfits and accessories. One of her most viral airport looks was when she stepped out in a beige overlap jacket, black pants, and completed her look with a Louis Vuitton’s multi pochette accessories cross-body bag. But Anushka is not the only celebrity who sported this extravagant bag. South superstar Samantha Akkineni sported the same pricey accessory in several of her travel looks. Samantha Akkineni has been blessing our feed with her adorable snaps and productive activities this lockdown. Samantha will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in their upcoming Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. She will be making her digital debut with The Family Man 2. She also has another project in her kitty, which is Ashwin Saravanan's untitled film. Although we love the way she and other South stars are blessing our feed lately with some stunning pictures we do miss their promotional looks, new movies, and their airport look. Samantha is known for her style both on and off-screen and she loves to experiment with her looks. Take a look at these photos of both Samantha Akkineni and Anushka Sharma donning the classic Louis Vuitton crossbody bag. Which look did you like more?

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Instagram