Anushka Sharma: Paatal Lok producer's saree looks are here to inspire you for your next ethnic wear; See PICS

Check out these stunning saree looks carried by Paatal Lok's producer, Anushka Sharma which will surely inspire you for your next traditional look.
10064 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Anushka Sharma's saree looks

    Anushka Sharma's saree looks

    Paatal Lok is the talk of the town in terms of web series in India. The gripping performances of the lead actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Gul Panag among many other talented actors have led to the show being a successful one. The show is written by Sudip Sharma, who also wrote Anushka's 2015 film NH10. The show is produced by Clean Slate Films, a production house owned by Anushka Sharma. Given the ongoing success of the show, the internet has memes about the show flowing in every day. The NH 10 actress took to Instagram to share two such famous memes about the show. The memes feature Anushka's characters from her films, like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sultan, NH 10, Phillauri, Sui Dhaaga and Pari, to explain the concept of heaven, hell and earth. She captioned the post as, "Hi this is a 'Lok(y)' reminder to tell that #PaatalLok is live. (sic)." Earlier cricketer Virat Kohli praised the actress for the show's success. He found the show a thrilling one. He wrote, "Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it's a masterpiece of storytelling, screenplay and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show. Proud of my love @anushkasharma for producing such a gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji @kans26 . Well done brother. (sic)." The actress surely seems to be multi-talented person. From starting her own production house, clothing line to being part of several other charitable initiatives, Anushka has never failed to impress us. Her charisma on and off-screen is just the same. Also, her style statements are one of a kind in Bollywood. Talking about her style, today we have these stunning sarees donned by the actress which can inspire you for the next traditional function you will attend post lockdown. Have a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Black never looked this pretty

    Black never looked this pretty

    The actress donned a stunning black saree and styles her look with a tight bun.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Champagne gold saree

    Champagne gold saree

    The diva in a gold champagne coloured saree with a black blouse.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Lavender coloured saree

    Lavender coloured saree

    The actress sports a lavender coloured saree with an embellished blouse.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Sporting her favourite floral prints on saree

    Sporting her favourite floral prints on saree

    Anushka looks surreal in this black floral saree and we love her hairstyle in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Turquoise blue saree

    Turquoise blue saree

    Anushka in a beautiful turquoise blue saree with a messy ponytail and drop earrings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Looking like a goddess always

    Looking like a goddess always

    The actress in a floral mint coloured saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Green seems a favourite in terms of sarees

    Green seems a favourite in terms of sarees

    Anushka looks ravishing in this green silk saree.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 11
    The classic red saree

    The classic red saree

    Donned by the actress at her wedding, this saree inspired many other fans of the actress for their wedding looks.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 11
    Bubble gum pink saree

    Bubble gum pink saree

    Anushka looks pretty as ever in this pink saree at a promotional event.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    No one carries Sabysachi this good

    No one carries Sabysachi this good

    Anushka's red saree is an absolute winner for special traditional occasions.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

