Anushka Sharma: Paatal Lok producer's saree looks are here to inspire you for your next ethnic wear; See PICS

Anushka Sharma's saree looks

Paatal Lok is the talk of the town in terms of web series in India. The gripping performances of the lead actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Gul Panag among many other talented actors have led to the show being a successful one. The show is written by Sudip Sharma, who also wrote Anushka's 2015 film NH10. The show is produced by Clean Slate Films, a production house owned by Anushka Sharma. Given the ongoing success of the show, the internet has memes about the show flowing in every day. The NH 10 actress took to Instagram to share two such famous memes about the show. The memes feature Anushka's characters from her films, like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sultan, NH 10, Phillauri, Sui Dhaaga and Pari, to explain the concept of heaven, hell and earth. She captioned the post as, "Hi this is a 'Lok(y)' reminder to tell that #PaatalLok is live. (sic)." Earlier cricketer Virat Kohli praised the actress for the show's success. He found the show a thrilling one. He wrote, "Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it's a masterpiece of storytelling, screenplay and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show. Proud of my love @anushkasharma for producing such a gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji @kans26 . Well done brother. (sic)." The actress surely seems to be multi-talented person. From starting her own production house, clothing line to being part of several other charitable initiatives, Anushka has never failed to impress us. Her charisma on and off-screen is just the same. Also, her style statements are one of a kind in Bollywood. Talking about her style, today we have these stunning sarees donned by the actress which can inspire you for the next traditional function you will attend post lockdown. Have a look.

