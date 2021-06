1 / 6

Anushka Sharma's family pictures

Anushka Sharma is an acclaimed actor and a producer. She started her career in the entertainment industry with modelling and then went ahead to make her debut in 2008 with Aditya Chopra’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Anushka Sharma has since then appeared in many commercially hit movies. She has also often been praised and acknowledged with many awards for her on-screen performances. Anushka Sharma is the co-founder of the production company, Clean Slate Films, under which she has produced a successful movies and web-series. Anushka Sharma is also the owner of a clothing brand. She is a great believer in gender equality and animal rights. Despite having a busy work schedule, Anushka Sharma stays true to her roots and makes sure to spend enough time with her family. Here are pictures that prove that the wife of Indian Cricket Team Captain, Virat Kohli and the mother of baby girl, Vamika, is a complete family person. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram