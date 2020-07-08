Advertisement
Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Aamir Khan: Bollywood actors who sported fake tattoos in their films

Anushka Sharma to Aamir Khan, apart from being exceptionally amazing actors these Bollywood stars have yet another thing in common. Take a look to find out more.
    Bollywood actors who donned temporary tattoos for their roles on screen

    Anushka Sharma has been surprising us throughout the lockdown. Sharma is acing her job as a producer with the critically acclaimed and widely popular Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok and the recently released Bulbbul. Captain Virat Kohli shared a post quoting"Loved this moving story told in a brilliant way. Bhai Behen on fire @anushkasharma @kans26. Out now, please don't miss it guys. @officialcsfilms." praising his multitalented wife. The couple's fun banter is a treat for fans from making an environment of the cricket field to trolling one another. In one of Anushka's posts, Kohli is seen imitating a dinosaur and wandering around the room. Anushka definitely had a dream debut with YRF’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan which was a blockbuster. Having worked with all the three Khans in Bollywood, Anushka's professional attitude is always praised by her co-stars. Her honest and heartfelt nature is a winning trait of the actress amongst the industry and her fans. Talking in terms of her roles, the actress gives her 100% to every role she portrays on screen. Sharma's choice of characters on screen has often surprised the audience. From her daring role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil where she appeared bald to her pixie cut in PK, she is an actor who doesn't hesitate to dive deep into her roles. For her movie Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Anushka would arrive at the sets hours early to get her look right and we definitely cannot forget her widely popular tattoos in the film. Not only Anushka in the past there were several other actors who did the same for their movies. Take a look.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Taapsee Pannu

    Taapsee Pannu

    Taapsee Pannu donned a temporary tattoo on her wrist for her movie Game Over and the tattoo was a very crucial thing about the entire movie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Aamir Khan

    Aamir Khan

    One possibly cannot forget this iconic movie of the Superstar and the dramatic tattoos he flaunted for his role in the movie.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's tribal tattoos in her 2001 movie Asoka opposite Shah Rukh Khan were an important part of her role.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone’s Cobra Tattoo with her irresistible moves in the song Dum Maaro Dum for the movie by the same name was a stellar combination.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    One definitely cannot forget her moves in the song Ram Chahe Leela featuring the global diva and her temporary rib tattoo in devanagri.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt donned a temporary tattoo for her movie Badrinath ki Dulhania. It read "Pataka".

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Arjun Rampal

    Arjun Rampal

    Arjun Rampal donned one of the longest tattoo for his role as Ra.One in the movie Ra.One, it started from his head and ran till his heels,

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma donned a large tattoo on her hip, wrist and neck. If you have not seen the poster of her 2014 movie Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola. Do look it up now to see her hip tattoo which read"Dekho Magar Pyaar Se"

    Photo Credit : Youtube

