Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor to Disha Patani: When celebs tried the goofiest filters to give us viral photos

Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor to Disha Patani, these Bollywood celebrities gave us a hint of their fun side with some viral pictures using face filters. Take a look.
4778 reads Mumbai Updated: July 13, 2020 07:47 am
  • 1 / 14
    Check out these cool filters tried by Bollywood celebrities

    Check out these cool filters tried by Bollywood celebrities

    Anushka Sharma is the CEO of good times this lockdown, the actress has been constantly active on social media like never before. Anushka Sharma has been spending her time at home amid the lockdown along with Indian Cricket Team’s captain Virat Kohli. The couple has been urging citizens to stay indoors and obtain social distancing and take the necessary safety precautions. From sharing some amazing thoughts to what she is up to, the actress keeps updating her fans through her Instagram account. She successfully shared with us how she is multi-talented with her work on the entertainment industry and with her culinary skills. The actress has shared a playlist that she has been listening too which includes pop, rock, hard metal and hip-hop with her fans. She has also mentioned the name of the artists with their songs and it looks interesting. From classic hits to indie pop, the actress surely had a great taste in music. The actress has been acing her game as a producer with Paatal Lok and the recently released Bulbbul. Virat Kohli took to Instagram to congratulate his wife Anushka Sharma and brother-in-law Karnesh for their new movie. "Loved this moving story told in a brilliant way. Bhai behen on fire @anushkasharma @kans26. Out now, please don't miss it guys. @officialcsfilms". The cricketer has been revealing his fun and sassy side during the lockdown just like his wife. Anushka also shared some cool face filters she tried on her Instagram and we loved every bit of it. Today take a look at some other of the interesting face filters Bollywood celebs tried.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 14
    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani's cute pierced look went viral when she uploaded a cool filter with fake piercing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 14
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas giving us goals on how to glam up even in an offduty look with this filter.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 14
    Varun Dhawan

    Varun Dhawan

    Varun Dhawan in his cute and fun side with this adorable filter.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 14
    Virat Kohli

    Virat Kohli

    Virat Kohli's mirror selfie will make you recall a question like " Who is the coolest of them all?"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 14
    Shilpa Shetty Kundra

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra's reaction when she sees her favourite sweet Rasmalai.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 14
    Karisma Kapoor

    Karisma Kapoor

    The iconic beauty is growing cooler with every passing year tries a cute filter here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 14
    Diljit Dosanjh

    Diljit Dosanjh

    Diljit Dosanjh's social media is filled with fun pics and videos and fans love it when he tried adorable filters like this one.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 14
    Diana Penty

    Diana Penty

    Diana Penty hints her sassy side with this cool selfie filter.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 14
    Mira Rajput

    Mira Rajput

    The pretty star wife stole our hearts with her face filter game.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 14
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    Ranveer shared a babyface filter picture of his wife's Cannes look and the internet loved it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 14
    Ranbir Kapoor

    Ranbir Kapoor

    Ranbir Kapoor in this funny bridal filter with a friend revealing the fun person he is!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 14
    Ranveer Singh

    Ranveer Singh

    The king of quirky style in Bollywood keeping his selfie game strong with this filter.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 14
    Shahid Kapoor

    Shahid Kapoor

    Misha is already giving competition to her father in terms of sassiness.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

