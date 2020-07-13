Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor to Disha Patani: When celebs tried the goofiest filters to give us viral photos

1 / 14

Check out these cool filters tried by Bollywood celebrities

Anushka Sharma is the CEO of good times this lockdown, the actress has been constantly active on social media like never before. Anushka Sharma has been spending her time at home amid the lockdown along with Indian Cricket Team’s captain Virat Kohli. The couple has been urging citizens to stay indoors and obtain social distancing and take the necessary safety precautions. From sharing some amazing thoughts to what she is up to, the actress keeps updating her fans through her Instagram account. She successfully shared with us how she is multi-talented with her work on the entertainment industry and with her culinary skills. The actress has shared a playlist that she has been listening too which includes pop, rock, hard metal and hip-hop with her fans. She has also mentioned the name of the artists with their songs and it looks interesting. From classic hits to indie pop, the actress surely had a great taste in music. The actress has been acing her game as a producer with Paatal Lok and the recently released Bulbbul. Virat Kohli took to Instagram to congratulate his wife Anushka Sharma and brother-in-law Karnesh for their new movie. "Loved this moving story told in a brilliant way. Bhai behen on fire @anushkasharma @kans26. Out now, please don't miss it guys. @officialcsfilms". The cricketer has been revealing his fun and sassy side during the lockdown just like his wife. Anushka also shared some cool face filters she tried on her Instagram and we loved every bit of it. Today take a look at some other of the interesting face filters Bollywood celebs tried.

Photo Credit : Instagram