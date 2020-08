1 / 7

Take a look at these selfies of celebrity siblings

Anushka Sharma has left us speechless with her on screen performances in movies like Pari, NH 10, PK and Sultan. Having worked with all the three Khans in Bollywood, Anushka's professional attitude is always praised by her co-stars. Her honest and heartfelt nature is a winning trait of the actress in the industry and her fans. Talking in terms of her roles, the actress gives her 100 percent to every role she portrays on-screen. Sharma's choice of characters on-screen has often surprised the audience. From her daring role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil where she appeared bald to her pixie cut in PK, she is an actor who doesn't hesitate to dive deep into her roles. Now she is surprising us as a producer, she is acing her role as a producer with the critically acclaimed web series Paatal Lok and the recently released film Bulbbul. Talking about the same with Pinkvilla, Anushka mentioned that people tend to find something to compare one show with another but she added that both the shows were very different from each other. She also mentioned that in recent times, a lot of great work and good content is being churned out on OTT platforms and hence, she added that she is extremely appreciative of it. Anushka who manages her production firm with brother shared a strong bond with him. Talking about his experience working as a producer with his sister Karunesh shared with HT Times" It’s all of it. It’s good, it’s bad, very bad, sometimes torturous and suicidal (laughs)." As we approach Rakshabandhan take a look at these selfies of Anushka with her brother along with few other celebrity siblings.

Photo Credit : Instagram