Anushka Sharma's best looks in polka dot outfits

Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Known to have achieved success on her own, Anushka often creates buzz due to her upcoming projects and social media posts. The beautiful actress is expecting her first child with Virat Kohli. The couple's pregnancy announcement took the internet by storm within seconds. Ever since announcing her pregnancy, Anushka has been sharing her beautiful photos and flaunting her pregnancy glow. The actress' maternity style is also on point. When it comes to fashion, Anushka Sharma knows how to look her best. Comfort is one of the key factor in her style books. Be it her airport looks or red carpets, Anushka knows how to slay. She is one of the most fashionable actresses in Bollywood. Over the years, she has served some really stylish looks. From acing a traditional avatar like no other or pulling off a denim-on-denim look, slaying a monochrome look and more, Anushka has proved that she has an impeccable sense of style. If you've been keeping up with her stylish looks, then you might know that a polka dot outfit is a part of her wardrobe. She has been spotted wearing a polka dot outfit multiple times. Having said that, here's a look at times the actress made a statement in polka dot outfits.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani