Anushka Sharma is a sight to behold in ethnic looks and these pics are proof

Anushka Sharma’s ethnic looks

Anushka Sharma is one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood. The diva had made her big Bollywood debut with the 2008 release Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan and went on to become an overnight star. Each one of us loved the girl next door look of the actress, isn’t it? Ever since then there has been no looking back for Anushka. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress has been a part of several hit movies in her career of over a decade and has won hearts with her versatility. Apart from Anushka’s acting prowess and impressive line of work, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress is also known for her style statement. She never misses a chance to make heads turn with her style sense every time she steps out in the city. In fact, the Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola actress is quite active on social media and often shares stunning pics of herself which are a treat for the fans. From slaying in a gown to nailing the saree look, Anushka has proved that she is a true blue fashionista. So, today we bring you five pics of Anushka Sharma wherein she had won hearts with her ethnic look.

Photo Credit : virat kohli instagram