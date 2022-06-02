Anushka Sharma is a sight to behold in ethnic looks and these pics are proof

Anushka Sharma is one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood. The diva had made her big Bollywood debut with the 2008 release Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan and went on to become an overnight star. Each one of us loved the girl next door look of the actress, isn’t it? Ever since then there has been no looking back for Anushka. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress has been a part of several hit movies in her career of over a decade and has won hearts with her versatility.
Apart from Anushka’s acting prowess and impressive line of work, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress is also known for her style statement. She never misses a chance to make heads turn with her style sense every time she steps out in the city. In fact, the Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola actress is quite active on social media and often shares stunning pics of herself which are a treat for the fans. From slaying in a gown to nailing the saree look, Anushka has proved that she is a true blue fashionista. So, today we bring you five pics of Anushka Sharma wherein she had won hearts with her ethnic look.
Photo Credit : virat kohli instagram
Anushka looked beautiful in her magenta coloured suit with golden embroidery as she posed with her husband Virat Kohli at Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman’s wedding function.
Photo Credit : anushka sharma instagram
Virat looked dapper in his white coloured asymmetric kurta with pajama while Anushka made a statement in her beige saree. She had completed her look with a back bun.
This candid pic from Anushka’s pregnancy diaries had the actress looking stunning in her purple coloured suit. Interestingly, this pic was clicked by Anushka’s father. She captioned the pic as, “When your dad captures your perfect chai time candid photo and tells you to cut him out of frame but you won't because - daughter!”
Anushka looked ravishing in her yellow saree as she posed with Virat during the Karwa Chauth celebrations.
Anushka Sharma left us in awe of her panache as she wore an off white coloured Anarkali suit which she had paired with Punjabi jutti. We can't miss out on her pregnancy glow.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app