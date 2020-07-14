Anushka Sharma slays in the fuss free bun hairdo; Take a look at times she had her hair styled with elegance

1 / 11

A look at times Anushka Sharma looked stunning in a bun hairdo

Anushka Sharma has truly defined the meaning of versatility and elegance in this industry. With a stellar debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi as Taani to her glam roles like Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Band Baaja Baarat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, fantastic performances in NH 10, Sultan, Phillauri and Sui Dhaaga, the actress has made her place and carved a niche for herself. Be it a glam role or going de-glam, she has portrayed her fine acting chops and how! Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress donned the producer's hat with the thriller film NH10 and owns a production house with her brother. Anushka Sharma is also extremely vociferous, candid, confident and has often talked about various issues that needed to be brought in the limelight. In 2015, Anushka opened up about pay parity in an interview and went on to say, "It is happening. These are all steps getting closer to that. They need to review it, now I think it's changing. So however it worked earlier now I would just like them to sit and pay some attention to this. But then you know what has to happen is everyone needs to come and be united in this... You have a film like Queen that works only on Kangana and the story or Mardaani or NH10. So the heroine is important." Meanwhile, the actress also often hits headlines for her gorgeous skin and amazing fit body. Amid the busy schedules and routines, it can often become difficult for one to maintain that fitness on point. However, Anushka does it and how! In an interview, she spoke in length about her fitness routine. She said, "When you are about to go to workout, you might feel that you aren’t feeling like doing so but you have to push yourself. So, we are trying to do that because there is obviously a lot of time in hand and we are just trying to do things which will just keep us physically feeling good, immunity high and also mentally feeling better." She is also extremely gorgeous and owns a great sense of style. The diva is one hell of a stunner. Saree looks to pantsuits, a dreamy gown at the red carpet or a casual outing with cricketer husband Virat Kohli, the actress pulls off every look with confidence and elegance. Take a look at times she styled her looks with perfection and opted for a fuss-free bun hairdo.

Photo Credit : Instagram