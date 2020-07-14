/
Anushka Sharma slays in the fuss free bun hairdo; Take a look at times she had her hair styled with elegance
Anushka Sharma is one hell of a stunner and there's no denying that. She makes sure her hair and makeup is on point every time she makes an appearance. Check out times she donned a bun hairdo and looked stunning!
1 / 11
A look at times Anushka Sharma looked stunning in a bun hairdo
Anushka Sharma has truly defined the meaning of versatility and elegance in this industry. With a stellar debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi as Taani to her glam roles like Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Band Baaja Baarat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, fantastic performances in NH 10, Sultan, Phillauri and Sui Dhaaga, the actress has made her place and carved a niche for herself. Be it a glam role or going de-glam, she has portrayed her fine acting chops and how! Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress donned the producer's hat with the thriller film NH10 and owns a production house with her brother. Anushka Sharma is also extremely vociferous, candid, confident and has often talked about various issues that needed to be brought in the limelight. In 2015, Anushka opened up about pay parity in an interview and went on to say, "It is happening. These are all steps getting closer to that. They need to review it, now I think it's changing. So however it worked earlier now I would just like them to sit and pay some attention to this. But then you know what has to happen is everyone needs to come and be united in this... You have a film like Queen that works only on Kangana and the story or Mardaani or NH10. So the heroine is important." Meanwhile, the actress also often hits headlines for her gorgeous skin and amazing fit body. Amid the busy schedules and routines, it can often become difficult for one to maintain that fitness on point. However, Anushka does it and how! In an interview, she spoke in length about her fitness routine. She said, "When you are about to go to workout, you might feel that you aren’t feeling like doing so but you have to push yourself. So, we are trying to do that because there is obviously a lot of time in hand and we are just trying to do things which will just keep us physically feeling good, immunity high and also mentally feeling better." She is also extremely gorgeous and owns a great sense of style. The diva is one hell of a stunner. Saree looks to pantsuits, a dreamy gown at the red carpet or a casual outing with cricketer husband Virat Kohli, the actress pulls off every look with confidence and elegance. Take a look at times she styled her looks with perfection and opted for a fuss-free bun hairdo.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 11
For the love of gold
Soft smokey eyes, flawless base and neutral lips completed her makeup while sleek low bun and dainty diamond drops did not steal attention away from the dress.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 11
The perfect monochrome shot
She looks stunning as she glams up her look in this snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 11
What a slayer!
Anushka opted to keep her look simple yet stylish by not going overboard with the accessories and makeup.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 11
Candid click
For the promotions of her film at a reality show, her look was styled with a pair of metallic ankle straps, drop earrings and hair worn in a bun.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 11
With darling hubby
For her Diwali look a couple of years back, the actress opted for a simple saree and fuss-free look that highlighted her beautiful face!
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 11
Adoring her furry friend
It is no secret that the Zero actress loves dogs and pets and this pic is proof that she is absolutely in love with this dog!
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 11
Selfie time with King Khan
Jab Harry Met Sejal co-stars look classy as ever in this selfie.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 11
With her childhood friend
She captioned this pic as "True friendship transcends time and distance. #NewYork #ChildhoodFriend."
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 11
Enjoying vacations to the fullest
When she was clicked having fun at her Budapest holidays.
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 11
Mommy love
The actress captioned this pic as, "Love you maa."
Photo Credit : Instagram