Anushka Sharma: Solid colours to polka dots, Have a look at these uber cool co ord sets sported by the star

Anushka Sharma's co ord sets are here for your style inspiration

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are blessing our feed this quarantine with endless posts related to the couple and we are loving it. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are definitely one of the most adorable couples in B-town and they never fail to amaze us with their ever so sweet love story. And recently Virat shared a throwback photo posing with Anushka from their vacay in Switzerland. Virat wrote, 'Throwback To the soft winds, rustle of trees, a touch of that winter snow. All things we are eternally grateful for. Like we have always been.' Due to the ongoing epidemic, both celebrities have been spending some quality time with each other as both Bollywood and Sports are at a standstill right now, and hence, nothing is happening anytime soon. Anushka Sharma also shared a very important message about how humans are known to be social in nature and now due to the global crisis of COVID-19, everyone has to practice social distancing in order to keep safe during the difficult times during the I for India concert. While Virat was supposed to be a part of the Indian Premier League 2020, Anushka is gearing up for the release of a web series from her production company, Paatal Lok. She was last seen in the movie Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress just turned a year older this month and hubby Virat shared the sweetest post for the actress, “You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world every day. I love you.” He has also shared a candid picture of the two of them sitting together and having some conversation. It’s really adorable how Anushka and Virat are smiling while looking at each other and there is no denying this fact they are one of the most loved celeb couples in the nation. The Punjabi beauty was a model before she began her journey in Bollywood back in 2008 with the movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and the rest is history. Anushka Sharma bagged her first three-film deal with Yash Raj Films and her natural charisma on screen was a hit amongst the audience. The actress, who grew up in Bangalore, moved to Mumbai to pursue modeling and journalism. But as destiny had it, Anushka never really had acting on her radar, it is something that eventually happened. The actress has time and again proved that she can pull off any look with much ease and comfort at the red carpet or at any Bollywood party. Her airport looks are in fact appreciated by celebs like Deepika Padukone as well. Today, have a look at these stunning co ord sets sported by the actress.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani