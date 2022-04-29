Anushka Sharma to Sonam Kapoor, actresses who rocked gorgeous curls

1 / 7

Celebrities who look amazing in curly hair

Okay this one’s for all the gorgeous curly heads in the house! How many of you have been insecure of your hair just because it doesn’t fit the convention of ‘presentable’ in the society? How many of you have straightened your hair just too many times and tortured your hair? Well, it is alright because I am one of you too. Just because it is unconventional, doesn’t mean it is not beautiful. Being a proud curly haired girl myself, I have to say - curly hair is gorgeous. It is always party-ready. A little bit of care goes a long way in getting those beautiful curls too bloom. Just remember one thing, be it straight hair or be it curly, you are beautiful the way you. Your hair is custom-made for you so be proud to own it and flaunt it left and right! You deserve it. Bollywood has always held an immense power over its audience. Thus, a lot of actors become trendsetters. Here are some of the actress who have proved to us that curly hair is spectacular.

Photo Credit : Fox Star Hindi Youtube