Anushka Sharma to Sonam Kapoor, actresses who rocked gorgeous curls

Okay this one’s for all the gorgeous curly heads in the house! How many of you have been insecure of your hair just because it doesn’t fit the convention of ‘presentable’ in the society? How many of you have straightened your hair just too many times and tortured your hair? Well, it is alright because I am one of you too. Just because it is unconventional, doesn’t mean it is not beautiful. Being a proud curly haired girl myself, I have to say - curly hair is gorgeous. It is always party-ready. A little bit of care goes a long way in getting those beautiful curls too bloom. Just remember one thing, be it straight hair or be it curly, you are beautiful the way you. Your hair is custom-made for you so be proud to own it and flaunt it left and right! You deserve it. Bollywood has always held an immense power over its audience. Thus, a lot of actors become trendsetters. Here are some of the actress who have proved to us that curly hair is spectacular.
Photo Credit : Fox Star Hindi Youtube
Were you surprised to see this name on the list? Of course you were! In this picture, we can see Sonam absolutely killing it in curly hair. We'd truly love to see her curly-haired avatar more!
Photo Credit : Rhea Kapoor Instagram
Taapsee Pannu is a proud curly head and she owns it! She has hardly ever straightened her hair for any role she has done and killed it in every movie with her mindblowing acting prowess.
Photo Credit : Taapsee Pannu Instagram
In the blockbuster movie Sanju, Anushka Sharma's character had bright blue eyes and super coiled hair. We have to admit - this avatar suited Anushka a lot and the hair had a lot to contribute in building her role's personality.
Beach waves look absolutely elite and can add an oomph factor to any attire. Ananya's beachy waves in this picture look amazing and the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress looks like a dream.
Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram
We can't forget the OG curly head in this list. Preity Zinta curly-haired era was absolutely amazing. Even this picture takes us back to those days when life was good and we'd watch Dil Chahta Hai on DVD every weekend.
Photo Credit : T-Series Youtube
Sanya Malhotra's natural curls make her look like a Disney princess. She is one of the prettiest actresses in the industry. While she made her debut with Dangal alongside Aamir Khan, today she has carved a name for herself.
Photo Credit : Sanya Malhotra Instagram
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app