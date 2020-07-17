/
Anushka Sharma styles a messy ponytail with perfection; Here are her gorgeous photos
Anushka Sharma makes sure to put her best foot forward when it comes to styling her looks. She manages to look stunning even with tied up hair. Here are the times she tied up her hair in a messy ponytail and looked stunning.
Take a look at Anushka Sharma's best looks in a ponytail
Anushka Sharma is the finest and most talented actress in Bollywood. She started her career opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the romantic drama Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and has been unstoppable ever since. She is touted to be amongst the most versatile actresses and there is no denying that she is a powerhouse of talent. Be it a romantic comedy like Band Baaja Baarat, a simple 'de-glam' role like Sui Dhaaga or a feisty fighter in Sultan and NH10, she nails it all. Anushka is also a critics' favourite and always delivers the most notable and remarkable performances. She is also extremely gorgeous and owns a great sense of style. The diva is one hell of a stunner. Saree looks to pantsuits, a dreamy gown at the red carpet or a casual outing with cricketer husband Virat Kohli, the actress pulls off every look with confidence and elegance. The actress is also active on social media and keeps posting some endearing pictures from her best moments. Anushka Sharma is happily married to her long-time boyfriend and the captain of Indian Cricket Team, Virat Kohli. The couple is truly lovable and is amongst the 'IT' couples in the industry. The actress is also extremely witty and her sense of humour is highly praiseworthy! If you are an Anushka Sharma fan, you'd surely know how the actress bowls over everyone with her smart, quick and hilarious replies at times which leaves us in awe of the star! She is also extremely gorgeous and owns a great sense of style. The diva is one hell of a stunner. Saree looks to pantsuits, a dreamy gown at the red carpet or a casual outing with cricketer husband Virat Kohli, the actress pulls off every look with confidence and elegance. Take a look at times she styled her looks with perfection and opted for a messy ponytail.
Photo Credit : Instagram
The perfect monochrome snap
Anushka shared this monochrome snap amid lockdown in a simple tee and ponytail looking stunning.
Photo Credit : Instagram
A vision in white
She nailed this look as she teamed up a sequined white outfit with a messy ponytail.
Photo Credit : instagram
Stunning as ever
As she stunned everyone with her beauty in a Sabyasachi lehenga, Band Baaja Baarat actress completed her look with a messy ponytail.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Candid moments with hubby Virat Kohli
The actress posted this pic and wrote, "Silly moments." on her Instagram account.
Photo Credit : instagram
No filters needed
Throwback to the time Anushka went on a holiday to New Zealand.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Slaying effortlessly
With a silver tight-fitted dress, the actress let her makeup do the talking and tied up her hair in a ponytail.
Photo Credit : instagram
Posing with King Khan
As the actress posed with her co-star Shah Rukh Khan, she truly defined the term, 'One hell of a stunner.'
Photo Credit : instagram
The ever-supportive wife
Anushka posted this picture-perfect a couple of years back being the best cheerleader for her husband!
Photo Credit : instagram
The best off duty partner
Guess who chilled with her on her day off? Yes, that's right, it's her four-legged friend!
Photo Credit : Instagram
With her forever best friend Katrina
How can we ever forget this hilarious Koffee With Karan episode where Katrina and Anushka were a hilarious dose of riot together!
Photo Credit : Instagram