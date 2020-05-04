Anushka Sharma: Taking you inside the actress' vanity van which deserves all your attention; See Photos

1 / 7

Anushka Sharma's vanity is no less than a dream

Anushka Sharma has truly defined the meaning of versatility and elegance in this industry. With a stellar debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi as Taani to her glam roles like Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Band Baaja Baarat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, fantastic performances in NH 10, Sultan, Phillauri and Sui Dhaaga, the actress has made her place and carved a niche for herself. Be it a glam role or going de-glam, she has portrayed her fine acting chops and how! If you are an Anushka Sharma fan, you'd surely know how the actress bowls over everyone with her smart, quick and hilarious replies at times which leaves us in awe of the star! The diva is also a true blue fashionista and a true fashion icon in all senses. From a simple tee and pair of jeans, elegant red carpet dresses to embellished lehengas, she pulls it off with ease and confidence! "I like to dress well. I enjoy wearing good clothes but I am not a slave of fashion. I think it is important to use fashion and style as an extension of your personality," Anushka said in an interview. "For me, it's good to know about fashion trends but at the same you cant wear something that doesn't look good on you. So I know what works for me and what doesn't. My fashion sense is very chic, comfortable and simple," she added. Dressing up is Anushka's thing and she owns that. To dress up, Anushka also has a chic and amazing vanity. A glimpse inside the star's vanity is every fan's dream. Check out photos!

Photo Credit : Instagram