Anushka Sharma turns 32: From her beauty to witty sense of humour; 5 reasons to fall in love with the actress

Anushka Sharma Birthday Special

Anushka Sharma has truly defined the meaning of versatility and elegance in this industry. With a stellar debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi as Taani to her glam roles like Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Band Baaja Baarat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, fantastic performances in NH 10, Sultan, Phillauri and Sui Dhaaga, the actress has made her place and carved a niche for herself. Be it a glam role or going de-glam, she has portrayed her fine acting chops and how! Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress donned the producer's hat with the thriller film NH10 and owns a production house with her brother. Anushka Sharma is also extremely vociferous, candid, confident and has often talked about various issues that needed to be brought in the limelight. In 2015, Anushka opened up about pay parity in an interview and went on to say, "It is happening. These are all steps getting closer to that. They need to review it, now I think it's changing. So however it worked earlier now I would just like them to sit and pay some attention to this. But then you know what has to happen is everyone needs to come and be united in this... You have a film like Queen that works only on Kangana and the story or Mardaani or NH10. So the heroine is important." Anushka is also extremely passionate about causes like Animal Welfare and going green. Anushka Sharma is happily married to his long-time boyfriend and the captain of Indian Cricket Team, Virat Kohli. The couple is truly lovable and is amongst the 'IT' couples in the industry. On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Sui Dhaaga: Made In India opposite Varun Dhawan which received a lot of critical as well as commercial acclaim. The actress is also extremely witty and her sense of humour is highly praiseworthy! If you are an Anushka Sharma fan, you'd surely know how the actress bowls over everyone with her smart, quick and hilarious replies at times which leaves us in awe of the star! There are more than just these reasons to love the Dil Dhadakne Do actress. Have a look at 5 reasons why the star will forever be our ultimate lady love.

Photo Credit : Instagram