Anushka Sharma turns 32: From her beauty to witty sense of humour; 5 reasons to fall in love with the actress

Anushka Sharma turns 32: From her beauty to witty sense of humour; 5 reasons to fall in love with the actress

Anushka Sharma is one of the finest, beautiful and versatile actresses in the industry. On the occasion of her birthday, here are reasons that make her everyone's favourite.
    Anushka Sharma Birthday Special

    Anushka Sharma Birthday Special

    Anushka Sharma has truly defined the meaning of versatility and elegance in this industry. With a stellar debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi as Taani to her glam roles like Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Band Baaja Baarat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, fantastic performances in NH 10, Sultan, Phillauri and Sui Dhaaga, the actress has made her place and carved a niche for herself. Be it a glam role or going de-glam, she has portrayed her fine acting chops and how! Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress donned the producer's hat with the thriller film NH10 and owns a production house with her brother. Anushka Sharma is also extremely vociferous, candid, confident and has often talked about various issues that needed to be brought in the limelight. In 2015, Anushka opened up about pay parity in an interview and went on to say, "It is happening. These are all steps getting closer to that. They need to review it, now I think it's changing. So however it worked earlier now I would just like them to sit and pay some attention to this. But then you know what has to happen is everyone needs to come and be united in this... You have a film like Queen that works only on Kangana and the story or Mardaani or NH10. So the heroine is important." Anushka is also extremely passionate about causes like Animal Welfare and going green. Anushka Sharma is happily married to his long-time boyfriend and the captain of Indian Cricket Team, Virat Kohli. The couple is truly lovable and is amongst the 'IT' couples in the industry. On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Sui Dhaaga: Made In India opposite Varun Dhawan which received a lot of critical as well as commercial acclaim. The actress is also extremely witty and her sense of humour is highly praiseworthy! If you are an Anushka Sharma fan, you'd surely know how the actress bowls over everyone with her smart, quick and hilarious replies at times which leaves us in awe of the star! There are more than just these reasons to love the Dil Dhadakne Do actress. Have a look at 5 reasons why the star will forever be our ultimate lady love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Anushka's incredible performances

    Anushka's incredible performances

    Be it glam or a de-glam, a thriller, horror role, she pulls off everything with so much ease and makes her performance flawless! She is the true epitome of versatility and there's no denying that.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Her charismatic beauty and fashion sense

    Her charismatic beauty and fashion sense

    The actress is a true blue fashionista and a bonafide diva! From a simple tee and pair of jeans, sarees, adorned lehengas, shimmery party outfits to a glam red carpet look, she pulls off every outfit with utmost poise and confidence leaving everyone stunned.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    A witty sense of humour

    A witty sense of humour

    Anushka's on-fleek sense of humour is bound to make one fall in love with her personality. Her quick replies are not only smart but also super amazing which can leave one speechless. If you stalk her social media accounts, you'll surely know what we mean!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    A director's actor

    A director's actor

    Right from her debut with Aditya Chopra, she has worked with the biggest and most talented directors that are on the wish list of every actor ever. With projects under Vishal Bhardwaj, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Rajkumar Hirani, Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap and even the legendary Yash Chopra, the actress has a truly enriched filmography that every aspiring actor can look up to! Here's what her director Vishal Bharadwaj once discussed about her in an interview, "Anushka is a very professional actor. She did a very difficult ‘drunk’ scene opposite Pankaj Kapur in a completely sober state. Anushka not only stood her ground against an experienced actor like Pankaj Kapur but also delivered a layered, finely-nuanced performance way beyond her age and experience in the film."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Breaking barriers

    Breaking barriers

    Anushka, unlike most actresses who are at her stage, does not restrict herself to A-list directors only. She has her faith in the right kind of roles that give her the space to showcase her skill and thus she is also seen working with new directors. Anushka's films like Phillauri and Pari, prove that the actress craves meaty roles and not just being associated to projects with big names.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

