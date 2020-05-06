Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Anushka Sharma
/
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli: 15 Times Virushka's PDA broke the internet and gave major couple goals

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli: 15 Times Virushka's PDA broke the internet and gave major couple goals

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood and cricket world. Here's a look at 15 times they broke the internet with their PDA moments and gave everyone major relationship goals.
6009 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 15
    Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's PDA moments

    Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's PDA moments

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood and cricket world. The couple secretly got hitched in Italy, in 2017, in the presence of their family members. In an interview with a leading daily, the Pari actress was asked about their decision to keep the marriage a secret. Spilling beans on the same, Anushka Sharma revealed that they wanted to keep it genuine and didn't want it to be adulterated and touched by anything. Virat Kohli is also very vocal about his relationship with the actress. The cricketer once stated how back then when they were dating, they were going through the same things but in totally different worlds. He even mentioned that the actress has been the greatest motivation for him in his life and added that he considers Anushka's presence a lucky charm in his life. The couple is very active on social media. The duo has been sharing quirky pictures and videos on Instagram giving their fans an insight into their quarantine period. Right from sharing goofy photos, playing games with their family members, or Anushka turning into a crazy spectator for hubby Virat Kohli. The couple's Instagram posts are an absolute delight to their million fans who root for them. Well, apart from sharing quirky moments, Virushka also shares romantic snaps. Time and again, the couple has broken the internet with their PDA moments. Virushka's PDA moments always grab eyeballs and spell relationship goals at the same time. With every picture shared by the couple, we can't help but fall in love with these two even more. On that note, here's a look at 15 times they broke the internet with their PDA moments and gave everyone major relationship goals. Are you a Virushka fan? Let us know in the comments section below. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    Getting cosy

    Getting cosy

    Throwback to the time when Anushka Sharma shared a picture of planting a kiss on hubby Virat's cheek and it took the internet by storm.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    Can't take their eyes off each other

    Can't take their eyes off each other

    Anushka and Virat and often busy with their shoots and matches. But whenever they get time, they make sure to live life to the fullest. Here's a romantic snap of the couple!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    Too cute for words

    Too cute for words

    This snap of the couple is just cute beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    All about love

    All about love

    The Pari actress shared a lovely picture of her hugging Virat Kohli and captioned it with a heart emoticon.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 15
    Holding hands

    Holding hands

    This is one of the most beautiful snaps of the couple.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    When Virat shared a beautiful birthday wish for Anushka

    When Virat shared a beautiful birthday wish for Anushka

    Recently, Anushka celebrated her 32nd birthday. Virat shared a beautiful candid pic and captioned it as, "You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you." How sweet!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    Can't take his eyes off her

    Can't take his eyes off her

    "Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing," captioned Kohli.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    Fasting partners

    Fasting partners

    "My life. My universe. #Karvachauth," captioned Kohli.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 15
    Love is in the air

    Love is in the air

    Kohli captioned this beautiful snap as, "Day out with my beauty!"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    Couple goals

    Couple goals

    This photo screams of love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    Never letting him go

    Never letting him go

    Anushka shared a lovely snap of her hugging hubby Virat and it went viral within seconds.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    All things love and more

    All things love and more

    How adorable is this snap of the couple!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 15
    Match made in love

    Match made in love

    The couple continues to give everyone major relationship goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    His forever Valentine

    His forever Valentine

    On Valentine's Day, Virat shared this beautiful pic and captioned it as, "Every day is a Valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim to Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal: Check out the TV\'s star couples proposal stories
Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim to Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal: Check out the TV's star couples proposal stories
Gigi Hadid: Studying Criminal Psychology to her real name; Check interesting facts about Zayn Malik\'s partner
Gigi Hadid: Studying Criminal Psychology to her real name; Check interesting facts about Zayn Malik's partner
Pooja Hegde\'s envious lehengas from bombshell red to sequin will inspire you for your traditional look
Pooja Hegde's envious lehengas from bombshell red to sequin will inspire you for your traditional look
Samantha Akkineni & Naga Chaitanya: Here are the romantic captions the South star couple wrote for each other
Samantha Akkineni & Naga Chaitanya: Here are the romantic captions the South star couple wrote for each other
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif: From being a couple to best pals; Check out priceless PHOTOS of Bollywood stars
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif: From being a couple to best pals; Check out priceless PHOTOS of Bollywood stars
Ira Khan: Directing her father to relationship, Aamir Khan\'s daughter\'s intriguing revelations are unmissable
Ira Khan: Directing her father to relationship, Aamir Khan's daughter's intriguing revelations are unmissable

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement