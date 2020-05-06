/
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli: 15 Times Virushka's PDA broke the internet and gave major couple goals
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood and cricket world. Here's a look at 15 times they broke the internet with their PDA moments and gave everyone major relationship goals.
1 / 15
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's PDA moments
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood and cricket world. The couple secretly got hitched in Italy, in 2017, in the presence of their family members. In an interview with a leading daily, the Pari actress was asked about their decision to keep the marriage a secret. Spilling beans on the same, Anushka Sharma revealed that they wanted to keep it genuine and didn't want it to be adulterated and touched by anything. Virat Kohli is also very vocal about his relationship with the actress. The cricketer once stated how back then when they were dating, they were going through the same things but in totally different worlds. He even mentioned that the actress has been the greatest motivation for him in his life and added that he considers Anushka's presence a lucky charm in his life. The couple is very active on social media. The duo has been sharing quirky pictures and videos on Instagram giving their fans an insight into their quarantine period. Right from sharing goofy photos, playing games with their family members, or Anushka turning into a crazy spectator for hubby Virat Kohli. The couple's Instagram posts are an absolute delight to their million fans who root for them. Well, apart from sharing quirky moments, Virushka also shares romantic snaps. Time and again, the couple has broken the internet with their PDA moments. Virushka's PDA moments always grab eyeballs and spell relationship goals at the same time. With every picture shared by the couple, we can't help but fall in love with these two even more. On that note, here's a look at 15 times they broke the internet with their PDA moments and gave everyone major relationship goals. Are you a Virushka fan? Let us know in the comments section below. Check out!
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 15
Getting cosy
Throwback to the time when Anushka Sharma shared a picture of planting a kiss on hubby Virat's cheek and it took the internet by storm.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 15
Can't take their eyes off each other
Anushka and Virat and often busy with their shoots and matches. But whenever they get time, they make sure to live life to the fullest. Here's a romantic snap of the couple!
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 15
Too cute for words
This snap of the couple is just cute beyond words.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 15
All about love
The Pari actress shared a lovely picture of her hugging Virat Kohli and captioned it with a heart emoticon.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 15
Holding hands
This is one of the most beautiful snaps of the couple.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 15
When Virat shared a beautiful birthday wish for Anushka
Recently, Anushka celebrated her 32nd birthday. Virat shared a beautiful candid pic and captioned it as, "You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you." How sweet!
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 15
Can't take his eyes off her
"Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing," captioned Kohli.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 15
Fasting partners
"My life. My universe. #Karvachauth," captioned Kohli.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 15
Love is in the air
Kohli captioned this beautiful snap as, "Day out with my beauty!"
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 15
Couple goals
This photo screams of love.
Photo Credit : Instagram
12 / 15
Never letting him go
Anushka shared a lovely snap of her hugging hubby Virat and it went viral within seconds.
Photo Credit : Instagram
13 / 15
All things love and more
How adorable is this snap of the couple!
Photo Credit : Instagram
14 / 15
Match made in love
The couple continues to give everyone major relationship goals.
Photo Credit : Instagram
15 / 15
His forever Valentine
On Valentine's Day, Virat shared this beautiful pic and captioned it as, "Every day is a Valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me."
Photo Credit : Instagram
