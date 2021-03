1 / 11

Celeb couples who will be celebrating their baby’s first Holi

Holi, the festival of colours, is finally here and the entire country is taken over by the festive spirit. Interestingly, Holi is quite different this year, after all, we are celebrating it amid several precautions given the COVID 19 pandemic. While we have been introduced to new normal during the pandemic, it hasn’t dampened the spirit of this festival of colours and everyone is preparing to celebrate it with a lot of enthusiasm and the social media is inundated with Holi wishes. Be it a commoner or a celebrity, everyone has their plans for this festival. Interestingly, this year Holi is quite special for some of the celeb couples. After all, they will be celebrating it with a new member of their family. Yes! Of late, several celeb couples embraced parenthood and are enjoying one of the best phases of their lives - be it Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic, who welcomed their baby boy in July last year to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who welcomed their second son in February this year, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy etc. So, today we bring you a list of celeb parents who will be celebrating first Holi with their little munchkins this year.

Photo Credit : Instagram